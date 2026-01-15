Eno Empowers Widows Of Fallen Soldiers

The Akwa Ibom State Government has launched a comprehensive economic empowerment programme aimed at improving the livelihoods of widows of fallen military, police, and paramilitary personnel through sustainable income-generating initiatives.

Governor Umo Eno unveiled the programme yesterday during the 2026 Armed Forces Remembrance Day ceremony held at the Cenotaph on Udo Udoma Avenue, Uyo.

As part of the initiative, the government will construct 150 lock-up stores—100 for widows of fallen military personnel and 50 for widows of deceased police officers and other paramilitary operatives. Beneficiaries will also receive take-off grants to establish and sustain small-scale businesses.

Governor Eno explained that the intervention reflects a deliberate shift from one-off financial aid to long-term economic empowerment for families of fallen heroes.

“In line with our commitment to the welfare of families of our fallen heroes, we are deliberately moving beyond short-term financial support to programmes that provide lasting economic stability,” the governor said.

Beyond the empowerment package, Governor Eno announced immediate financial support totaling N120 million for serving personnel, including a N10 million donation to officers on parade, N20 million to widows present at the ceremony, and another N20 million to the Nigerian Legionaries, reaffirming his administration’s tradition of recognising sacrifice and excellence.

He recalled that in the previous year, the state government disbursed N250 million as welfare support, including N150 million to widows of fallen military personnel and N100 million to widows of fallen police officers.

Construction of the lock-up stores will commence once the relevant service formations provide land for the project. The Coordinator of the Office of the First Lady, the Ministry of Women Affairs, and the Bureau of Cooperatives will jointly oversee the initiative to ensure timely and efficient delivery.

On national unity and politics, Governor Eno urged leaders to view politics as a platform for service rather than conflict, commending party chairmen for attending the remembrance event. He expressed optimism that leaders across party lines would continue to embrace the politics of ideas, development, and peaceful engagement.

On security, the governor praised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, for decisive leadership in tackling national security challenges, noting observable improvements across the country. He also paid tribute to the courage and sacrifices of officers and men of the Armed Forces, both fallen and active.

Reaffirming his administration’s support for security agencies, Governor Eno recalled previous interventions, including the completion of internal roads at the Police Headquarters in Ikot Akpan Abia last year, and disclosed that the Command and Control Centre would soon be completed, alongside continued provision of amenities to enhance operational effectiveness.

The Armed Forces Remembrance Day is observed annually to honour military personnel who died in the line of duty while recognising the sacrifices of veterans and their families.

Governor Eno urged corporate organisations to continue supporting security agencies and called for sustained peace in Akwa Ibom State and across Nigeria, stressing that the sacrifices of the nation’s fallen heroes must never be forgotten.