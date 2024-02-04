Eno, Emmanuel, Ors Celebrate Ex-Minister, Essien At 80

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno, has felicitated the former Minister of Lands, Housing and Urban Development Chief Nduese Essien on his 80th birthday.

Speaking during a special thanksgiving service in honour of the elder statesman at Qua Iboe Church, Ikot Ibiok, Eket Local Government Area on Sunday, Governor Eno lauded the sincerity of Chief Essien which, he said, has been exhibited in his commitment to providing responsible leadership for his people and honest advice to leadership.

The governor described the roles played by the former Federal Legislator and Minister of Lands, Housing and Urban Development, in successive administrations in the state as fatherly, and thanked him for supporting his governorship ambition through all the processes that led to his emergence as governor.

In his words, “We are here today to thank God for our father, a man who is very sincere. He will tell you his mind, whether you are right or wrong, he tells you how he feels. That’s the part I like about our father. So I have great respect for our father, Chief Nduese Essien.

“When the announcement came, I declared my intention to run, he was there for me, he gave me all the support and so Sir, we are thanking God for you and pray that God will continue to keep you strong and available for this nation, this state, and our community.

“Now that I am a Governor, please don’t retire because we still need the wisdom of the elders,” he said.

The immediate past governor, Mr. Udom Emmanuel, also praised the elder statesman while reflecting on his days as governor and described him as a dependable source of honest counsel, as well as a man worth celebrating in his lifetime.

In his thanksgiving speech, Chief Nduese Essien, in the company of his wife, Ekaette, described his 80th birthday as significant being the first ever he has celebrated.

He thanked God for preserving him through the many hurdles of life, especially his miraculous survival of a heart surgery that almost took his life, and thanked the people for their show of love towards him.

Chief Nduese Essien particularly thanked Governor Umo Eno for making out time to be part of the celebration and for fulfilling his heart’s desire for a governor who will see his election to office as an opportunity to serve the people rather than to amass wealth and fight perceived political enemies.

He also thanked former governors Victor Attah, Godswill Akpabio, and Udom Emmanuel for their indelible contributions to his political journey as representative of Eket Federal Constituency at the National Assembly, appointment as Minister of the Federal Republic and support through his period of health challenges.

In an exhortation titled “The Favour and Mercy of God,” culled from Psalm 139:13-18, the General Superintendent and Chairman of the Conference of Qua Iboe Church, Rev. Ekpedeme Effanga, said it was of utmost importance for men that are favoured with long life and success to take a cue from Chief Nduese Essien in acknowledging the mercy of God as the sustaining power for all their attainments.