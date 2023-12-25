Eno, Emmanuel Hail Ekpo’s Meritorious Service To A’Ibom

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno, has paid glowing tributes to the immediate past Deputy Governor, Mr Moses Ekpo, highlighting his sterling character, statesmanship, and intellectual prowess as part of the reasons for the peace and stability witnessed in the immediate past administration.

Speaking at a thanksgiving service in honour of the former deputy governor at Saint John Pro-Cathedral of the Catholic Church, Abak, Governor Eno attributed Ekpo’s success in holding the office for eight unbroken years to his rare attribute of integrity, humane and calm disposition in all circumstances.

He said, “Let me pay special respect to His Excellency, the immediate past deputy Governor, our own uncle Mo, our father who has given us so much inspiration. We thank God for a day like this. We thank God for who “Uncle Mo” was and who he still is.

“We thank God for everything that our boss, the immediate past Governor, Deacon Udom Emmanuel said concerning him. He is a man who is very calm, and coordinated and counts everything he says.

“One thing that I have personally observed about him is that he will pause for a long time and think of the right word to express himself perfectly and even if you supply him with the best words, he won’t take it. He will use his own words. I learnt that a long time ago and this shows the kind of person he is.

“So, sir, we are here to thank God for you. Usually, as a Pastor, we would have been in Church today, but since I am now the Pastor of Akwa Ibom, this is where the church holds today, and we thank God for you.”

We had to come to thank God, to celebrate and to thank you for the work you did, supporting Governor Udom Emmanuel for eight years to keep Akwa Ibom peaceful. The synergy between both of you signalled the direction the State was going. Thank you so much, sir. Our prayer is that God will continue to strengthen and keep you in the name of Jesus Christ.

He congratulated the former Deputy Governor on his recent 82nd birthday celebration, adding that his rare virtues made the task of governance smooth for the then State’s Chief Executive, thereby guaranteeing focused leadership and development in the State.

On his part, the immediate past governor, Mr. Udom Emmanuel, described Moses Ekpo as a worthy deputy whose exemplary character and wisdom gave strong support to the successes recorded during their tenure in office.

In his thanksgiving speech, the celebrator, Mr. Moses Ekpo, expressed gratitude to God for the grace to serve the State for eight years in good health and for his 82-year sojourn on earth. He noted that God has been good to him and has been with him through various stages of his life.

The Thanksgiving Mass officiated by the Catholic Bishop of Uyo Diocese, Bishop Ebebe Aya alongside other, Bishops and priests on the theme, “Celebrating God’s Glories over Crosses” had in attendance the State’s First Lady, Mrs Patience Umo Eno, immediate past First Lady, Dr (Mrs) Martha Udom Emmanuel, Deputy Governor, Senator Akon Eyakenyi, Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Elder Udeme Ottong, Political Stalwarts and elder statesmen from across the State.