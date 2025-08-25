Eno Donates N361m To Business Owners, Farmers In Etinan Fed Constituency

I n what turned out to be a climax in a season of appreciation and endorsements, the People of Etinan Federal Constituency have reaffirmed their solidarity to the Government of Pastor Umo Eno, and have pledged their resolve to support his re-election and that of President Bola Tinubu.

This is as the Akwa Ibom State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno has donated N361,450,000 to 844 persons from Etinan Federal Constituency. The donation comes in the form of farmers grants, traders grant, equipment support, MSMEs, cars and mini buses beneficiaries.

At what was tagged a grand finale in the series of Town Square meetings between the Governor and his people, held at the Nsit Ubium Council Headquarters ground in Ikot Edibon, the people unanimously voted in support of the continuation of the Governor in office. The governor had thanked the people for the massive turnout saying “it is organic, spontaneous and electrifying.”