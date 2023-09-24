Eno Donates N250m For Training, Start-Up Grants For Budding Entrepreneurs

Akwa Ibom State Government has donated the sum of N250 million for the registration, training and start-up grants for about 400 budding entrepreneurs in the State.

The State Governor Pastor Umo Eno announced the donation to Ibom leadership and Entrepreneurial Development team on Saturday during the flag-off of the Made-In-Akwa Ibom Trade Fair held at the Ibom-LED Headquarters along IBB Way, Uyo, as part of activities to mark the 36th Anniversary of the State.

Governor Eno said the donation is for the training and mobilisation of about 400 entrepreneurs in the state adding that the organizers should ensure that, NAFDAC registration is acquired for all products embarked upon by the budding entrepreneurs on completion of their training exercise.

The Governor stated that he was impressed by the dexterity of the entrepreneurs in various trades and urged them to take advantage of the Trade Fair to exhibit their innovations and creativity.

Governor Eno explained that N50 Million will be taken by the business school for the registration and training of the entrepreneurial students, while N500,000 each will be disbursed as take-off grants to the students upon completion of the training.

He reiterated his commitment to ensuring the growth of small and medium-scale enterprises and pledged his commitment to providing the enabling environment for businesses to thrive in the state.

The Governor explained that the former Ibom E-Library had to be converted to accommodate the Entrepreneurial and Leadership School because it is better to have a Business School in the State than pay huge sums to train Akwa Ibom people elsewhere. “This facility stands side by side with any international business school in the world”, the Governor emphasized.

Earlier, the State Commissioner for Economic Development, Mr Emem Bob, commended the Governor for keeping to his promise of ensuring the growth of businesses in the State and for rekindling the trade fair initiative.

Bob, stated that the compilation of the database of all the SMEs in the state as directed by the Governor will be extended to allow for the registration of more businesses and therefore urged the people to key into the entrepreneurial programmes of the government to enable them to benefit from it.

On his part, the Team Leader of the Ibom LED crew and the Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Centre, Pastor ImoAbasi Jacob, said the Governor’s action is a clear demonstration of his understanding that entrepreneurship is the bedrock of economic development.