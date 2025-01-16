Eno Donates N150m To Widows

Share

Akwa Ibom State Governor Umo Eno has donated N150m as welfare package to the widows of military fallen heroes in the state.

Eno announced the donation yesterday in Uyo during the laying of wreath ceremony to round up the Nigerian Armed Forces Remembrance Day.

The governor also announced a donation of N100m to widows of departed police officers in the state.

Eno said: “In 2024, I announced a donation of N100 million to assist the widows deal with the pain associated with the loss of their husbands and breadwinners.

