Eno Donates Health Center, Flags 11km Road, Two Bridges In A’Ibom

The Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Pastor Umo Eno has announced a modern Health Care Center for the Usaka community in the Obot Akara local government area of the state.

The Governor announced this before flagging off the construction of 11.71km internal road coming with two 15m span bridges in the area.

The Governor who was responding to an appeal made by the community, said he was going to award a contract for the health facility so that the project can be executed simultaneously with the road project.

“By the time we come back here in 12 months, we will have both the road and clinic to inaugurate,” Governor Eno assured.

The ceremony at Group School, Usaka Annang, Obot Akara, was the first port of call as the Governor set the ball rolling on the construction of major roads and bridges in Ikot Ekpene Senatorial District.

“I had said during campaigns that we had a blueprint which centres on rural development.

“Now you can see that we were not making vain promises when we said that we would rerun to Obot Akara to build more economically viable roads and bridges that will open up the rural areas in line with our ARISE Agenda.

“I know that it was very embarrassing that you had to pass through another State to reach his own community”, the Governor said and commended the neighbouring Abia State communities for peacefully relating with their Akwa Ibom neighbours.

He charged the community to cooperate with the contractors and thanked them for the huge reception accorded him and his entourage.

Governor Eno also advised the local government chairmen to complement his rural development gestures by engaging in farming and also solicited more interest in farming from the populace.

“We are making it easier for you to farm by providing farm inputs and when your food items are ready, the Government will mass purchase all your commodities at good rates”.

Welcoming the Governor, the Transition Chairman of Obot Akara Mr Anietie Akpan appreciated the Governor for bringing infrastructural development to the area, saying that his people were grateful to the ‘promise keeper’.

The Commissioner for Works and Fire Service, Prof Eno Ibanga said the road comprised two sections from Usaka – Ibong Okpo Eto- Abiakpo Ikot Otu and from Ikot Otu – Nko.

He assured that his ministry will effectively supervise the project contractors, an indigenous firm, Tenth Construction, to ensure that the vision of the Governor is well interpreted and implemented within the specific duration of 12 months.

An indigene of the area and Commissioner for Youth and Sports, Sir Monday Ebong Uko, thanked the Governor for enduring the extremely bad access road, to still drive down and initiate the commencement of the road project, and pledged the resolve of the people of Obot Akara to support him always.

Village Head of Usaka Eteidung Williamson Otuekong thanked the Governor for visiting the area with development, adding that the Governor was the first since the creation of the area, to set foot in the community.

He said the villagers usually had to pass through Abia State to access their kith and kin in other parts of Akwa Ibom State but with the construction of the road and bridges, the community will now be economically viable.

Senator Chris Ekpenyong, a former deputy governor of the State said he was relieved to witness the road constructed in his lifetime.

The Governor later went to Essien Udim local government area, where he flagged off the Construction of a 16km Midim Atan Ikot Inyang-Ikot Akpan Ekpenyong-Etok Uruk Eshiet-Ikot Imonte Road with a 30m span bridge linking Essien Udim with Etim Ekpo local government area.