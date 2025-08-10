Eno Doles Out N492m Empowerment, Delivers 116 Projects

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno, on Saturday extended his grassroots empowerment drive to the Uyo Federal Constituency edition of the ARISE Town Hall Meeting and Empowerment Series.

The event, which drew stakeholders, traditional rulers, business owners, political leaders, youth, and women groups from Uyo, Uruan, Nsit Atai, and Ibesikpo Asutan LGAs, served as a platform for the Governor to present his mid-term scorecard, receive the constituency’s NEEDS document for the 2026 Budget, and unveil new economic support programmes.

Reaffirming his commitment to people-oriented governance, Governor Eno disbursed ₦492 million in cash and equipment to thousands of micro, small, and medium-scale entrepreneurs. A total of 162 beneficiaries received vehicles, mini-buses, and assorted business tools, while several others went home with ₦5 million cheques each.

Official records indicate that the Governor has so far delivered 116 projects in the Uyo Federal Constituency, covering road infrastructure, healthcare, education, and tourism. He also presented a brand-new Jeep to CP Otu Ita, an Akwa Ibom-born female Commissioner of Police recently elevated in the Nigeria Police Force.

Thanking the people for their massive support, Governor Eno assured that their documented needs would be captured in the 2026 People’s Budget.

“Your documented needs have been received, and I assure you they will be addressed in the 2026 budget. More female youths will also benefit from the next phase of Ibom LED skills training,” he said.

In a show of political solidarity, leaders and stakeholders of the constituency, in a motion moved by Rt. Hon. Mark Esset and seconded by Hon. Ubong Attah, unanimously adopted Governor Eno as the sole governorship candidate of the Federal Constituency for 2027. They also endorsed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for a second term.

Senator Aniekan Bassey, members of the State Executive Council from the constituency, and other leaders lauded the Governor’s inclusive and innovative leadership, which they noted is delivering sustainable development across the state.

Earlier, the four LGA Chairmen, led by Dr. Uwemedimo Udo of Uyo LGA, praised Governor Eno for initiating people-focused projects and appointing indigenes to strategic positions.

The highlight of the event was the presentation of multi-million-naira cheques, vehicles, and business equipment to beneficiaries, a clear demonstration of the administration’s resolve to stimulate economic growth and reduce poverty at the grassroots.