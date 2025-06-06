Eno Doles Out N250m To 540 Beneficiaries

Share

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno, has set up 540 beneficiaries with N250 million grants in trade, agric,and equipment support schemes, as well as in Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).

Governor Eno delivered these massive empowerment support during a Town-Square Meeting with the people of Ikot Abasi Federal Constituency.

He said the meeting was intentionally arranged to return to the people in appreciation for their support before, and during the governorship election and for the past two years of his administration.

“Thank you for the massive support that you gave us during the elections. We have returned to say ‘thank you’, and not only are we saying it by mouth, we are also saying it with projects in Ikot Abasi, Mkpat Enin and Eastern Obolo LGAs.

“We have opened up rural communities; we have given rural roads; we have opened up from Mkpat Enin into the Secretariat of Eastern Obolo a dual-carriage road. These are things that have not happened before, and we have focused on the development of our rural communities.

“We have given water, we are building schools and hospitals. Beyond all that, we are giving physical empowerments – giving grants to farmers, traders, and entrepreneurs in Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises,” he explained.

Speaking further, he said, “We are making it possible for the child of a common man, who has no godfather or godmother, but applied through the portal to be screened and given a grant. We are making it go round, not on party or group basis, but on the basis of our right as Akwa Ibomites.

Pastor Eno disclosed that names of the beneficiaries, their trades and their phone numbers, and the amounts given to them are all published in the official event brochure to show transparency that government can be fair.

He acknowledged the receipt of the people’s “Needs Assessment Document,” reiterating that the idea behind the document’s submission is to get the people to continue to participate in governance; to have a voice so that when the government is preparing the 2026 budget, the people’s demands can be easily accommodated.

“We are running a people-oriented government, and we want everyone to participate and be proud of this government. What is however more important is that we are progressively moving forward, linking Akwa Ibom to the centre, to belong, to get its rights, and be counted”, he said.

The Governor intimated the people of the need for the State to move progressively to feel the full impact of the Federal Government.

“Believe in us. Believe in President Bola Ahmed Tinubu because the future is bright. And, we will continue to run on our ARISE Agenda, on a united Akwa Ibom to work together because United, we stand, divided, we fall.

“Now, we are coming together across party lines, that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Chief Godswill Akpabio, and Pastor Umo Eno in 2027, must return for their second terms in office,” he stated.

Setting tone for the event, the Secretary to the State Government, Prince Enobong Uwah said the meeting was an avenue to take government closer to the people and listen to their needs that will eventually make up the 2026 budget.

Leading the Chairmen of the three Local Government Areas that make up the Federal Constituency for a welcome remark, the Chairman, Ikot Abasi LGA, Hon. Ime Williamson Essien described Governor Eno as a visionary leader, a promise keeper and a lover of good things who will be remembered for demystifying and simplifying leadership during his time.

He thanked the Governor for all the projects he has executed in the Federal Constituency especially as regards good roads, education, health facilities and other numerous impactful projects which have improved the living condition of constituents.

He pledged their support for the Governor beyond 2027.

Presenting a goodwill message on behalf of youths of the constituency, the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Youth Mobilization, Hon. Iniobong Akpan thanked Governor Eno for not leaving the people of Ikot Abasi Federal Constituency out of his projects’ execution .

He expressed delight to Governor Eno for his numerous empowerment programmes and reassured him of the unwavering support of youths of the constituency, irrespective of future political development.

In addition, he described Governor Eno as a good servant and great leader with immense integrity.

Also, the Political leader of Ikot Abasi Local Government, and Managing Director of Hensek Integrated Services, Engr. Uwem Okoko thanked Governor Eno for coming to receive the Needs Document of the Federal Constituency.

He mentioned provision of a power sub-station as one of the major needs of the Federal Constituency, stressing the need for a return to the era of constant power supply which Ikot Abasi was known for during the days of Aluminiun Smelter Company of Nigeria ( ALSCON).

He described the impressive crowd that trooped out for Governor Eno’s reception as an evidence of the constituency’s support awaiting him in 2027.

Speaking on behalf of the Senatorial District, the Senator representing Eket Senatorial District, Senator Ekong Sampson highlighted the strategic historical significance of Ikot Abasi Federal Constituency; while describing Governor Eno as a beacon of hope whose visit was remarkable.

He thanked the Governor for the numerous live-touching projects he was executing in rural areas especially in major economic centres of the State.

On his part, Barr. Kufre Udosen, Special Adviser, Bureau of Political and Social Reorientation appreciated the Governor for the numerous impactful strides through projects, appointments and empowerment in the Federal Constituency.

High point of the event was the presentation of Cheques to different beneficiaries.

