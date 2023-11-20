Eno Doles Out N100m Scholarship Grant To Disabled, Bursary Payments To Students

In fulfilment of his campaign promises of enhancing educational development in Akwa Ibom State, Governor Umo Eno has commenced disbursement of N100 million Education Trust fund to persons living with disability in the State.

Similarly, Governor Eno has released funds for onward disbursement of bursaries to all Akwa Ibom state students in public tertiary institutions across Nigeria.

At the brief ceremonies on Monday at the State Secretariat’s complex, the Commissioner for Education, Mrs Idongesit Etiebet presented persons with disability in undergraduate programmes with cheques of N250,000, while the beneficiaries in postgraduate programmes received their cheques of 300,000 Naira

Speaking during the disbursement of funds to persons with disability, Mrs Idongesit Etiebet, expressed gratitude to Governor Umo Eno for the massive investments in the education sector over the last six months.

“I’m humbled and delighted, the Governor has been here for only a few months and we’ve been blessed massively in the education sector”

“I want to thank Governor Umo Eno for the remodelling of schools, CKS is at the 95 per cent completion stage, and there’s also another school flagged off in Eket.

“Today, even entrepreneurs have benefited as tailors have been contracted to sew school uniforms for school children.” She added.

She charged the benefiting students to reciprocate the gestures of the Governor by studying hard to emerge with spectacular results.

“Every Government investment come with a corresponding return on investment. In this case, your excellent academic performances will be the benefits of this investment”.

Mrs Etiebet eulogized Governor Umo Eno for keeping to the promises he made during the campaign by paying bursary to students and awarding scholarships to the disabled.

She also warned the recipients to desist from diverting the funds into extravagant and needless expenses, insisting that the money be channelled strictly to scholarships.

“We wish to inform Akwa Ibom people that Governor Eno is a promise keeper who has done many projects and has fulfilled his promise to prioritize the education sector.

“The money for the bursary payment to all Akwa Ibom Students is in a designated account newly opened for disbursement and the money will be disbursed digitally, with 10,000 Naira going to each student.” She added.

The Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on ICT, Dr Frank Ekpenyong explained the modalities set up so far to enable students to register effectively via bursary.akwaibomstate.gov.ng.

“We’ve made the website very simple, you can register with a phone number and an email will be sent to you for verification.

“You’ll upload your student registration number, valid student Identification card, Admission letter, certificate of origin, last school fee payment receipt and a recent passport photograph with corresponding bank account details,” he added.

The ICT aide to the Governor further explained that some institutions have provided an Application Programming Interface (API) to aid the process which will last for the next six months.

During the event benefitting physically challenged persons took turns to appreciate Governor Umo Eno in their goodwill messages.

The Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Welfare, Mrs Ini Adiakpan, represented by the Permanent Secretary Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Welfare, Mrs Margret Edem described the Governor as dynamic and thanked him for the scholarship as well as having the progress of Akwa Ibomites at heart.

Speaking also the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Education, Mrs Rose Bassey described the Governor as education-friendly and thanked him for looking out for the vulnerable people in the society.

Also, the State Chairman, of the Joint National Association of Persons with Disability (JONAD ) and Director of Administration, the State Secondary Education Board Akwa Ibom State, Elder Effiong Tom, thanked the Governor for listening to the plights of disabled persons, stating that the support would further motivate other disabled persons to seek admissions into institutions of learning.

In his message of appreciation, the Personal Assistant to the Governor on persons with disability, Ubong Ikpe, thanked Governor Eno who he described as an embodiment of promise fulfilment and pledged their resolve to support the Governor.

Similarly, the worldwide President of the National Association of Akwa Ibom State Students (NAAKISS) Ubong Ekwere, thanked the Governor for keeping his promise to prioritize the education sector and for also approving bursary, scholarships as well as remodelling of schools across the state.

Also in attendance were, the SSA to the Governor on Research and Documentation, Dr Essien Ndueso, The Permanent Secretary Ministry of Education, Rose Bassey, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Welfare, Mrs Margret Edem, SSEB Director of School Services, Clement Ebong and a host of others.