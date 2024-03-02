Eno Doles Out Additional N100m For Bursary Payment To Students

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno, has approved the release of an additional sum of One Hundred Million Naira (N 100,000,000.00) for payment of student bursaries and to verified students of Akwa Ibom indigenes in public tertiary institutions.

This was contained in a press statement issued by Mr Wisdom Emmanuel, Personal Assistance to the Governor on Student Affairs on Saturday in Uyo.

He said, “It must be noted that this is not a new bursary payment process but a continuation of the process that began on Monday, November 20th, 2023, for the current academic session (2023/2024).

“Students who successfully completed verification have started receiving their payments while those who have been verified and are awaiting payment will start receiving their payments today on a first-come-first-served basis.

“Also, Students who have already applied and have received their payments should not reapply while those who have not yet been verified or cannot be verified should not reapply”. He added.

The statement maintained that the current bursary payment process, which commenced on Monday, 20th November 2023, is scheduled to close at midnight on Tuesday, 30th April 2024.

” Therefore, students of Akwa Ibom origin in tertiary institutions who are yet to register have ample time to do so before the portal closes on the 30th of April”.

He advised students and members of the public to beware of fraudulent websites impersonating the Akwa Ibom State Bursary Portal stressing that there is only one Akwa Ibom State Bursary Portal, and it is accessible via this link: www.bursary.akwaibomstate.gov.ng.

“Be vigilant and wary of any website claiming to handle bursary disbursements that deviate from this legitimate portal”. He added

He highlighted, “The Directorate of ICT and Digital Services, Office of the Governor, solely manages the authentic bursary portal and they will never request money or sensitive banking details from students.

“Protect yourself and avoid sharing personal information with any unauthorized platform or individual claiming association with the bursary disbursement process as official communication will be through authorized channels only”.