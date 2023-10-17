Eno Doles Out Additional N1.6bn For Retired Teachers, Civil Servants

In line with his promise to continue to pay down the arrears of retired workers, Akwa Ibom State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno has approved the prompt release of an additional N1.6 billion.

The amount is designed to continue to pay down the arrears of gratuities of retired primary school teachers, local government workers and civil servants in the State.

According to the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Ekerete Udoh, “Pastor Eno is determined to keep to the promise he made to the State Organized Labour during their one-day national protest march, to regularly set aside funds to continue the payment of gratuities.

“The Governor had previously released 3 Billion Naira for the same purpose, bringing the total amount so far released for this purpose to 4.6 billion Naira, a great feat by all accounts”.