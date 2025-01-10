Eno Dissolves Cabinet, Sets To Announce New Commissioners

Share

The Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Pastor Umo Eno has officially announced the dissolution of his cabinet members, saying his administration requires fresh energy.

Announcing the dissolution on Friday during a valedictory session at the Executive Council chamber in Uyo, the state capital, Eno clarified that none of the commissioners had underperformed but he needed to bring in new individuals to join his administration.

The governor stressed that while all the commissioners had delivered on their responsibilities, they would be replaced to bring in a new set of professionals.

“For me, if changes were based on non-performance, none of the commissioners would be replaced. All of you have delivered, and that is why the Arise Agenda has succeeded.

“However, we must conclude one season, begin another, and continue to move forward,” he said.

However, Eno also announced that a valedictory dinner would be held on Friday evening at the Banquet Hall, Government House, Uyo, in honour of the sacked cabinet members.

