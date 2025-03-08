Eno Determined Uplift Tourism In A’Ibom – Commissioner

Share

Anieti Udofia, Akwa Ibom state Commissioner for Culture and Tourism has stated the commitment of Akwa Ibom Governor, Umo Eno to Tourism development in the State, as evidenced in the huge resources invested in the different aspects of the Tourism sector.

Udofia stated this on Friday at the equipment warehouse of the Equatorial Parks and Premises, during a facility tour of tourists sites in the State.

Udofia said Governor Eno had graciously approved the release of huge financial resources to Equatorial Parks and Premises for purchase of equipment for the maintenance of the landscape of Ibom Golf Resort, Unity Park, Ibom Plaza and Ikot Ekpene Plaza and expressed deep appreciation to the Umo Eno-led government for its commitment in the development of Tourism in the State.

The Commissioner who was taken round the equipment warehouse by the CEO of Equatorial Parks and Premises Limited, Emmanuel Ekong, said the warehouse has numerous machine parts to service and sharpen their machines and even those of other companies like Julius Berger.

He also appreciated the government for approving funds for the purchase of new equipment as the ones now in use are becoming obsolete.

At the Marina Resort, Ekong notified the Tourism Commissioner of the crack at the jetty and urged that urgent steps be taken to correct the anomaly to keep the Golf Course in good condition for the benefit of golfers particularly foreigners who often come to Akwa Ibom for golf tournament with the Ibom Golf Country Club.

At the Ibom Plaza, Udofia warned that, government will not tolerate defacing of the Plaza with illegal trading at unauthorized locations and urged the management of the Ibom Plaza led by its Chairman, Edidiong Vincent, to ensure compliance with government directives in order to keep the vicinity neat and beautiful as a foremost tourist site in the state.

The Culture and Tourism Commissioner pledged government’s commitment towards the maintenance of its Tourism facilities adding that, the water and power supply challenges at the Ibom Plaza will be looked into with a view to putting them in good functional condition.

While at the Unity Park, the Commissioner expressed appreciation to Governor Umo Eno for approving the ongoing Perimeter fencing of the Park to boost security of the area noting that the Unity park which provides leisurely ambience for relaxation by visitors and residents also houses government facilities like the museum, a 20,000 – capacity Amphitheatre and the mini – Governor’s lodge which require a comprehensive security apparatuses.

He expressed delight at the work done so far by the Ministry in sustaining the artefacts and art works at the Ibibio Union Museum and pledged government’s readiness to look into the challenges of the museum to keep it in sound condition for tourists.

Addressing journalists after the tour of those tourist sites, the Tourism Boss said, he will continue to visit all other sites in other locations in the state to give him a fair idea of their state of functionality with a view to putting them in the right condition for tourists in line with the vision of Governor Eno to turn Akwa Ibom into a Tourist destination in keeping with the provisions of the ARISE Agenda.

Udofia was accompanied on the tour by the Permanent Secretary, Grace Akpan, the SSA to the Governor on Tourism ( Hotels) Imaobong Zoe, the SSA (Entertainment), Sergeant Okon and management staff of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

