Following his defection from the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in June 2025, Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Umo Eno has opened up on why he left the party.

Speaking on Arise Television on Friday, Governor Eno said his decision to leave was based on conviction and honesty.

New Telegraph recalls that in honour of his defection, a formal ceremony was held at the Government House in Uyo, where APC leaders welcomed him into the party.

Eno said, “Everyone has their conviction and what they live for. Personally, I am convinced beyond any doubt that this president is doing well. And I have several instances, and politics itself is dynamic.

“I appreciate that we have always been a PDP State. I appreciate that a lot. And I appreciate the platform upon which PDP provided that I became governor.

“But also, the constitution permits that we move. So movement, when you have to support what you believe in, shouldn’t be a problem.”

The governor disclosed that his decision required months of explanation to the people of Akwa Ibom.

He acknowledged the state’s deep-rooted ties to the PDP and expressed gratitude to the party under which he rose to power, but emphasised that the Constitution upholds citizens’ freedom of association.

“What I did in my case was I had to explain to the Akwa Ibom people, it took me close to six, seven months, explaining to several groups why I believe we must move, why I believe we must support this president who is doing a good job.

“And it’s my opinion, and everyone has their opinion. What I don’t agree with is people attacking. You can’t superimpose your opinion on me. It’s a right I have constitutionally.”

Eno commended President Tinubu’s economic reform agenda, highlighting the removal of fuel subsidy and ongoing power sector adjustments as key policy strides.

“This president met this economy in shambles. Naira is stable. It went up and down; it’s getting stable. We begin to see the reforms he’s doing: tax reforms, electricity reforms.

“He came on and said the fuel subsidy will stop from day one. How many presidents will have that boldness?

“We’ve had even military presidents who tried to remove fuel subsidy, but they couldn’t.

“He said from day one, he moved it. Very unpopular thing to do. Now, the money goes to the states to be able to provide the services.

“Slowly and steadily, the economy is ramping back up, and things are happening. And so why would I not support this president?”

The governor emphasised that his decision was driven by a commitment to transparency.

“I can’t be saying, I’m in one party in the day and in the night I’ll be going to Aso Rock to pledge loyalty. So it’s better and best I let people know where I stand. I think that was what happened.”

Explaining why he could not stay in the PDP while supporting President Tinubu, the governor said doing so would have amounted to anti-party conduct.

He noted that he chose to be open about his position rather than act in a manner that could be seen as double-faced.

“I like people to know where I stand at a certain time, and I pursue it. I wouldn’t want to have issues with the PDP saying, Look, I am supporting the president and I’m here.

“There are people in your party who are doing exactly the same thing. Well, we are not all made in the same mould,” he said.