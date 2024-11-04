Eno Defends Daughter’s Appointment, Dispels Constitutional Concerns

Share

The Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Umo Eno has once again addressed those criticising him for delegating the duties of the First Lady to his daughter, Helen Obareki following the death of her mother, Patience Umo Eno.

New Telegraph recalls that Obareki was appointed by Governor Eno following the death of his wife who was the Coordinator of Golden Initiative For All (GIFA), a pet project which was used as a platform to touch many lives.

While some people said the appointment should have been silent about the office of the First Lady and perhaps concentrated on the Coordination of GIFA activities, others said by appointing his daughter as the First Lady and GIFA coordinator, the governor has given recognition to an office which has not been provided for in the country’s constitution.

However, responding to the criticism, Eno explained that the coordination of activities and engagements of women in the state rests solely on the shoulders of the Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Welfare.

He stated this at the national combined service of the All Nations Christian Ministry International in Eket LGA.

The Governor said that the responsibilities of the Ministry of Women Affairs were well spelt-out in relation to the management of women’s affairs, stressing that there shouldn’t be any form of conflict, ambiguity or confusion between its role and that of the Office of the First Lady and its pet project, the Golden Initiative For All, GIFA.

He said all the aides to the Governor on women mobilisation were expected to work with the Commissioner for Women’s Affairs to ensure seamless coordination of all women-related matters in the State.

The Governor who reiterated that Obareki is the Coordinator of the Office of First Lady, and the Golden Initiative for All, added that GIFA, besides being a pet- project of the late First Lady, the programme would outlive the office, and remain a foundation in her memory, for the purpose of continuously touching lives.

He explained that the choice of Obareki as Coordinator of the Office of the First Lady was basically on the grounds of competence having worked closely with her mother, the First Lady, as Personal Assistant, a position that gave her vantage opportunity to understudy her.

He said that besides being his first daughter, Obareki’s experiences over the years distinguished her as the most competent person to coordinate the activities of the office

