Eno Dedicates Tribunal Victory To A’Ibomites

…Urges Opponents To Join His Developmental Strides

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno has dedicated his victory in the tribunal to the people of the state who voted for him massively during the March 18th governorship election.

The governor in a press statement made available to journalists on Friday in Uyo said their votes massively ushered in the Golden Era in continuation of the giant strides the state has experienced 36 years after its creation.

Recall that the Elections Tribunal sitting in Uyo, following the earlier dismissal of the petitions brought by the New Nigerian People’s Party (NNPP), Governorship Candidate, John James Akpanudoedeghe, Architect Ezekiel Nya Etok, of African Democratic Congress (ADC), Akpan Jeremiah of the Action Alliance, Emem Coffie of the Accord Party, Obong Akan Udofia of the All Progressive Congress, (APC) and today, Distinguished Senator, Obong Bassey Albert Akpan, of the Young Progressive Party, (YPP) again unanimously affirmed Pastor Umo Eno as the duly elected Governor of our great State

According to Eno, “Let me use this opportunity to thank and celebrate the Nigerian judiciary for the patriotic job they are doing to safeguard and consolidate our democracy. My faith in this critical institution remains rock-solid.

“As I have always said, politics is over, it’s time for governance. I call on my brothers, Distinguished Senator John Akpanudoedeghe, Architect Ezekiel Nya-Etok, Obong Akanimo Udofia, Emem Coffie, Akpan Jeremiah and Distinguished Senator Obong Bassey Albert to join me in building a State, founded on shared aspirations for growth, development, unity and brotherhood.

“I may have been elected on the platform of the PDP, but I am a Governor for all Akwaibomites, irrespective of political labels. That’s what I promised to do, when I put my hands on the Bible on May 29th, 2023 and took my Oath of Office.

“I urge all Akwaibomites, to keep faith in God who is leading us aright as our State will soon witness a litany of projects across the thirty-one Local Government Areas, thus providing jobs for our youths

“Let us therefore, ARISE, and together, usher in the Golden Era for us all”.