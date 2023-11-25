Eno Dedicates Appeal Court Victory To God, A’Ibom People

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno, has dedicated his victory at the Appeal Court to God and the people of Akwa Ibom State, and has commended the judiciary for remaining the last hope of the common man.

His statement which was released by his Chief Press Secretary, Ekerete Udoh, reads in part, “The Appeal Court has once again, affirmed the massive and unassailable victory our people gave me during the last Governorship Elections on March 18, 2023.

“Let me again celebrate the Nigerian judiciary for helping in the consolidation of our democratic traditions and ethos and for being the last hope of the common people.

“The people of Akwa Ibom State desirous of the continuation of good governance, trooped out en masse to elect me as their Governor, and I want to use this opportunity once again, to thank them.

“This victory belongs to God and our people. I also, want to thank President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, for being a father to all and emphasizing national cohesion and the spirit of bipartisanship.

“Let me again extend my hand of fellowship to my brothers who ran alongside me on other political platforms to join me in the journey to galvanize our people to ARISE and deepen, expand and extend the frontiers of our growth and development.”

The Governor further stated that “we are all invested in the continuous development of our dear State and the time has come for us to put politics and litigations aside”, urging them to, “come let’s walk and work together to the Land of Promise. God bless us all”.