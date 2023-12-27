Eno Declares January 2,’ Workfree, Thanksgiving Day For A’Ibom

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno, has declared Tuesday, January 2, 2024, as a work-free to enable everyone attend the New Year interdenominational Thanksgiving service scheduled to take place at the International Christian Worship Centre, Uyo.

The governor made this known while speaking at the Boxing Day celebrations he hosted at his hometown, Ikot Ekpene Udo, Nsit Ubium Local Government Area

He called on all Akwa Ibomites to turn out as a people united under one God for the service, adding that the unity and progress recorded in the State must be sustained through deliberate and concerted efforts by all.

He said the ceremony was a platform to bring Akwa Ibom people together to further the peace and spirit of unity across the State.

Governor Eno renewed his pledge to work for the unity and prosperity of the State in appreciation of the love, continuous support, and confidence reposed in him by the electorate.

He said, “Don’t forget that second of January, we will be having the Akwa Ibom New Year Service at the International Christian Worship Centre. That international Worship Centre is ready and it’s looking good. That day, we’ve declared a work-free day for all Akwa Ibom people to come and worship and commit the year into God’s hand.”

Describing the event as homecoming and a great reunion, Governor Eno expressed special appreciation to the immediate past governor, Mr Udom Emmanuel and his wife, Dr. Martha Emmanuel, political stakeholders, royal fathers, religious leaders, Akwa Ibom people and non-indigenes living in the State as well as dignitaries who travelled from afar to grace the event.

I like to thank all of you for coming here today. This is like a unity event, bringing all of us together, in this small village of Ikot Ekpene Udo.

“Actually, it is Nsit Ubium Day, but happening in Ikot Ekpene Udo. So we thank everyone who has made it here today. It is the first one we have done. As you all know, we have dedicated every 25th to Onna, to go and celebrate with our father (the immediate past Governor))there, but on the 26th, as we see it happen this year, we will prepare to make it happen next year even better”.

In appreciation of the turnout for the event, the governor re-echoed his avowed commitment to deliver quality service to the people and ensure the State tate remains united.

“By coming out like this, you are placing a greater responsibility on our shoulders because to whom much is given, much is expected.

“When you come out like this, you are affirming what God used you to do on March 18, to elect us to office. So we cannot take it for granted. The only promise we give to you is that by the Grace of God, we will continue to work to develop every nook and cranny of this State.

“We will continue to respect our traditional institution, we will continue to build unity across all the Local Government Areas,” the governor pledged.

In his remarks, the immediate past governor, Mr. Udom Emmanuel, in the company of his wife, Martha, expressed pleasure over the ambience of the event and commended the incumbent governor for using the event to reinforce love, peace and harmony in the State.

He also used the event to express appreciation for the love extended to them during the yuletide.

The former Governor urged the people to continually pray for Governor Umo Eno’s administration and for the peace and prosperity of the State.

Earlier, the Transition Chairman of Nsit Ubium Local Government Area, Architect Iniobong Orok, welcomed all to the event to celebrate with Governor Umo Eno and his kinsmen, describing the gesture as an affirmation of their love and acceptability for the governor.