Man In Police Net Over Alleged Defilement Of Minor In A’Ibom

The Akwa Ibom state governor, Pastor Umo Eno, has embarked on massive rural and urban infrastructure expansion with tremendous impact on the lives of Akwa Ibomites.

The state commissioner for Information, Dr Aniekan Umanah, who made the remarks during a monthly Press briefing at government house, Uyo on Monday, explained that over 1,200 kilometres of roads have been constructed and 32 bridges either delivered or ongoing by the government.

According to him, “communities are now better connected to markets, schools, and healthcare facilities. These projects stimulate commerce, reduce travel time, and expand economic opportunities across the State”.

Speaking on the impact of the government on the agricultural sector, Umanah said the agricultural revolution and rural development remain foundational pillars of this progress.

He added, “Through the Ibom Model Farm, the ARISE Home Farms Scheme, the Back-to-Farm Initiative, and sustained provision of inputs to farmers, the government has repositioned agriculture as a viable economic driver rather than a subsistence activity”.

“Rural communities are experiencing increased productivity, improved incomes, and renewed participation of young people in agribusiness. The free food distribution programme, reaching over 500,000 vulnerable households, has strengthened food security and reinforced the administration’s commitment to social protection.

The Information Commissioner averred that in the last month, the state has been a construction site, with contractors working assiduously on every project site, to deliver on the Arise agenda.

” Particular mention can be made of the Arise Palm Resort, where construction is going on at a frenetic pace, the many potholes being fixed on 83 sections around Uyo metropolis, while Aka Itiam Street is being totally reconstructed”.

He further highlighted the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding for the management of ARISE Palm Resort, Ibom Hotel and Golf Resort, the upcoming 5000 capacity convention centre, the 200-bed Ibom Hotels at the Tropicana Complex, as well as a franchise for the Four Points by Sheraton hotels in Ikot Ekpene.

“The Eco-friendly CNG Mass Transit Scheme is also improving affordable transportation, easing mobility for workers and families’ he intoned.

Umanah maintained that beyond physical infrastructure, the administration has strengthened institutional and financial governance.

” The approval and implementation of the Treasury Single Account (TSA) have consolidated State revenue collection, enhanced transparency, blocked leakages, and improved fiscal discipline. Digitisation of government processes is advancing across ministries, departments, and agencies, modernising procurement systems, streamlining employment procedures, and strengthening overall data management architecture”.

He stated that the reforms are laying the foundation for a more accountable, technology-driven, and performance-oriented public service.

“Beyond what has happened in the last month, which is the subject of this briefing, progress has been made by the Umo Eno administration in several ways since its inception and continues to gather momentum”.