Eno Connecting Communities With Massive Road Projects – ARISE Ambassadors

…Lauds Gov for payment of gratuities, leave grants.

With the flagging off of massive road construction projects in the three Senatorial districts of the state in the last few weeks and the mobilisation of contractors to the site immediately, the ARISE Ambassadors have described the state as a huge construction site.

Addressing Journalists on Friday in Uyo upon arrival from Abuja, the Chairman of the group, Revd. Richard Peters expressed deep satisfaction with the actions of Governor Umo Eno so far stressing he has started connecting communities with massive road projects.

According to him, “he has indeed kept the promises he made to the people of Akwa Ibom State before his election”.

He said, ” The governor after extensive dialogue with the people across all the wards in the state assured that the rural development will feature prominently in his agenda and today we have seen the award of several contracts to open new roads in the rural areas across the state.

This will create the needed access roads to hit every nook and cranny of the state to evacuate agricultural products to major markets and equally give investors access to get suitable areas to site their industries”.

He highlighted that the governor’s actions have not only empowered the contractors but also several families who are working with them and many more people supplying materials on several construction sites in the state.

The Chairman also lauded Governor Eno for prompt release of gratuities and leave grants for retired teachers, civil servants and pensioners stressing that the humane disposition of the governor has brought economic relief and joy across many families in the state.

The Chairman added that the governor is very conscious of the increasingly harsh economic situation across the country thus his determination to ensure that the situation is ameliorated as democracy is about the people.

He emphasized, “The ARISE Agenda has restored the confidence of the people mostly in the rural areas in government and enhanced their hope of a better future.

The previous administration erected useful infrastructures, brought many industries including Ibom Air, and Jubilee syringes among others and ensured a very peaceful state but the incumbent governor is not only consolidating on those milestones but taking development and prosperity to the ordinary citizens by also prioritizing their welfare and wellbeing.

“Who will believe that a child of nobody can now attend model school with high standard facilities as obtained in similar schools across the world free of charge and compulsorily with standard primary health centres attached to them now in Akwa Ibom state? We are lucky to have a very thoughtful and kind-hearted father as our leader.

“I sincerely appeal to the people to key into the ARISE Agenda blueprint to enable them to reap the benefits of the new administration in the state “.