Eno Committed To Youth Empowerment, Human Capacity Devt – Media Aide

The newly appointed Special Assistant to Governor Umo Eno on New Media, Rev’d Richard Peters has said the Governor is totally commitment to youth empowerment and human capacity development in Akwa Ibom State.

He made the remarks at a gathering with social media users, popularly known as ‘netizens’ including social media Influencers, bloggers, and a host of other online Media Practitioners in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital on Friday.

The Governor’s aide who took time to reel out Governor Eno’s Arise Agenda as encapsulated in his campaign manifesto, urged active members of the online community to queue behind the Umo Eno-led government, assuring them of better days ahead.

Rev. Richard who used the opportunity to thank the Governor for finding him fit for appointment as his Special Assistant on New Media, solicited the support and cooperation of the online community in the State to enable him to succeed in the task ahead.

He assured of the readiness of the State government to carry them along in its programmes and activities.

While appreciating members of the online community for their readiness to cooperate with his office and by extension the State government, Rev. Richard flanked by other aides of the Governor, assured of the government’s resolve to support them by way of training and re-training to boost their capacity development in order to keep abreast with new trends in the social appreciation and utilization for optimum benefit.

“We are now offering ourselves to you for partnership. We will be working as a team. We will institutionalize social media week in A’Ibom”.

“We must explore ways to use social media to bring development to ourselves and the State. We will be graciously accommodated under the youth empowerment programme of the government”.

“Governor Umo Eno is committed to youth empowerment. He will stop at both to ensure that the youths of Akwa Ibom State are empowered. You people are an integral part of my job in the New Media office. We will work together”.

In attendance at the meeting were some of the newly appointed Media aides including, Comrade Ernest Akpan, Mr. Godwin Edet and Goodwealth Bassey and host members of the Online Community.