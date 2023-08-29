Eno Committed To Entrepreneurial Development Among A’Ibom Youths – Aide

Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State has been said to be committed to entrepreneurship creativity among young people in the state and will stop at nothing to ensure a great future for them.

The Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Research and Documentation, Mr Essien Ndueso made this known while receiving Miss Augusta Tommey, the Chief Executive Officer of Toonland Theme Park and Mr Rekpene John, the Creative Director of Airfesters Ibom Animation Academy on a visit to his office.

Mr Ndueso stated that the A.R.I.S.E Agenda of the Umo Eno’s administration places a premium on entrepreneurship and capacity enhancement of the youths, maintaining the governor’s unwavering belief in shaping a state fueled by innovation and talent, with emphasis on fostering an entrepreneurial mindset among the younger generation.

“The governor has said that he is building Akwa Ibom state for the future and the children are an integral part of that future. He is ready to reinvigorate the entrepreneurship spirit in our young people so that they are not dependent on the government and other established individuals.

“This is the kind of culture that the government is out to reorientate our people against because they should be more creative and entrepreneurial to provide for themselves and their families.

“When you inculcate these sound values in our children, you are grooming them to be more reliable for themselves and the society.”

Ndueso expressed commendation to Miss Augusta Tommey’s dedication to cultivating entrepreneurial skills among the youth of Akwa Ibom through her summer skill acquisition program.

He further advised her to incorporate local delicacies into the culinary curriculum and traditional attire into the fashion courses, enhancing the connection between cultural heritage and tourism.

“In your upcoming programmes, include our local delicacies in your culinary classes because culture is an integral part of tourism. Also, including our local attires in your fashion academy will enable children to embrace their heritage.

“Anywhere you go outside your home state, what stands you out is how much of your culture and values you have inculcated.”

“The government of Akwa Ibom is proud of what you are doing. Your decision to return from Lagos to initiate this project in your home state showcases a profound commitment to your community.”

CEO of Toonland, Augusta Tommey, highlighted that the Theme Park has orchestrated a summer skill acquisition programme at the Ibom Tropicana Mall in Uyo, catering for children between the ages of two and 13 in Akwa Ibom State.

“The programme covers an array of skills, including 3D animation technology, culinary expertise, fashion and design, artistic craftsmanship, and content creation.”

Miss Tommey extended a formal invitation to Mr Essien Ndueso for the forthcoming fashion event on September 3rd, 2023, hosted at the Ibom Tropicana.

The event, she said, will showcase children modelling designs from indigenous designers on the fashion runway.

Contributing to the discussion, Mr Rekpene John, Creative Director of Airfesters Ibom Animation Academy and a native of Cross River State, shared his rationale for relocating to Akwa Ibom from Lagos.

He said that he recognised the immense potential for technological growth within the state and announced that the children would present a 3D animation depicting Governor Umo Eno’s ARISE Agenda at the fashion show, underscoring their innovative prowess.

“Governor Umo Eno’s vision is setting the stage for a future where young individuals are not just beneficiaries of change, but the architects of a thriving, self-sufficient economy rooted in ingenuity, and we are ready to key into this vision,” he added.