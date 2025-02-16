Eno Commissions Model School, Assures On Continued Devt

Share

Akwa Ibom State governor, Pastor Umo Bassey Eno, has promised the people of Essien Udim Local Government Area more projects as he continues to pilot the affairs of the State.

The governor, represented by his Political Adviser, Prince Godwin Ntuk Udeh highlighted various key projects, programs, and policies of the government during the commissioning of St. Ignatius Model Primary School, Ukana Iba, Essien Udim Local Government Area on Saturday.

He noted that Pst. Umo Bassey Eno is dedicated to development across the length and breadth of Akwa Ibom, which is key in his ARISE Agenda stressing that Essien Udim Local Government Area is entitled to two projects in the first phase.

The political adviser stated that Governor Umo Eno has created millionaires through his several initiatives, the building of compassionate homes, and the disbursement of funds to the occupants, which run into millions of Naira when valued.

According to him, “Pst. Umo Bassey Eno has created millionaires as he promised during his campaigns. He has built compassionate homes to standard, leaving the occupants with a huge sum to start up a business. If this house is to be sold or placed on a collateral basis, it’s worth over 30 million Naira. I can tell you, that the governor has created over 160 millionaires, and more are to come”, Udeh said.

The political adviser noted that Governor Umo Eno, through this project, has also empowered youths who are contractors to these projects and thanked them for delivering on time.

The political adviser thanked the Essien Udim stakeholders for believing in Pst. Umo Eno is filled with huge content to deliver to the people of Akwa Ibom State.

The modern primary school consists of state-of-the-art facilities, including an assembly hall, a fully equipped computer laboratory, fully furnished classrooms, recreational centres, and up-to-date staff quarters.

The Chairman of Council, Hon. Ntiedo Usoro, in his welcome remarks, thanked Pst. Umo Eno for running an all-inclusive government, for his vision in education, which is the backbone of a healthy, vibrant community, and for appointing Essien Udim sons and daughters to key positions in government. He promised to reciprocate the love when the time comes.

Prince Ukpong Akpabio, the member representing Essien Udim State Constituency in the Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly, in his speech, mentioned numerous projects executed by Pst. Umo Eno’s administration, stating that Essien Udim will remain ever grateful to the governor.

Speaking on behalf of the traditional institution, the clan head of Ukana East, His Royal Highness Akuku Udoisug Ekorok Udofia, aligned his words with those of the previous speakers. He, along with other traditional rulers, decorated the governor with the title of Iberedem Ukana, symbolizing power and strength.

The event was attended by the political class, the Speaker of the Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly, who was represented by the Deputy Speaker, Rt Hon. Kufre Edidem, along with other members of the Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly, former senators, the ALGON Chairman, and the Chairman of Uyo Local Government Area, Dr Uwemedimo Udo, commissioners-designate, royal fathers, youths, men, and women.

The high point was the commissioning of St Ignatius Model Primary School and the decoration of the governor as the Iberedem Ukana by the clan head of Ukana East.

