Eno Commissions 10 Oil Palm Processing Mills

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno, has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to grassroots economic transformation through strategic investments in agro-processing and women empowerment.

The Governor, who was represented by his Deputy, Senator Akon Eyakenyi, made this known during the commissioning of 10 Oil Palm Processing Mills for women under the Nigeria for Women Project (NFWP) in Ibesikpo Asutan Local Government Area.

The Deputy Governor said the mills were deliberately sited to strengthen rural productivity, enhance value addition in the agricultural chain, and provide sustainable income opportunities for women.

She noted that Governor Eno’s empowerment blueprint is structured to move women from subsistence activities to organized, profit-driven ventures through cooperatives and structured support systems.

She charged the women of Ibesikpo to take ownership of the mills, manage them responsibly, and ensure they serve their intended purpose of improving household incomes and stimulating the local economy.

Emphasizing that the administration’s empowerment programmes are not mere handouts but carefully designed interventions to create wealth and promote self-reliance among women across the state.

Providing further insight into the initiative, the Governor’s Delivery Adviser, Nigeria for Women Projects, Dr. Ini Adiakpan, commended Governor Eno for his deliberate commitment to transforming the economic fortunes of women in the state. She noted that the programme enhances access to training, savings schemes, financial services, and strengthens social networks among women.

Also speaking, the Commissioner for Women Affairs, Hon. Mrs. Inibehe Silas, described the establishment of the Oil Palm Processing Mill in Ikot Nkim and other NFW Projects across the local government as a practical demonstration of the Governor’s resolve to empower women and stimulate grassroots enterprise.

In his remarks, the Executive Chairman of Ibesikpo Asutan Local Government Area, Hon. Evang. Edidiong Inyang, conveyed the gratitude of the people to Governor Eno for siting the projects in the area and assured that the community would take ownership of the facilities and protect them from vandalism.

Following the commissioning was the Women Sensitization Tour/Health Check held at the Ibesikpo Asutan Council Headquarters, featuring free health checks and stakeholder engagements.