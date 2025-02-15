Eno Commends Diri For Completing Signature Projects In Bayelsa

Share

Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Pastor Umoh Eno, on Saturday commended Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State for completing some signature projects disclosing that it takes a political will to execute and complete quality projects in a marshy terrain such as Bayelsa’s.

Speaking on Saturday when commissioned Road Two, a dual carriageway in the New Yenagoa City, Eno described Diri as a pragmatic leader who is committed to changing the developmental narrative of his state.

Eno noted that what Diri was doing in Bayelsa was in tandem with his Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) colleagues in the South-South in particular and the party’s governors in other zones of the country.

“When one looks at the video and the pictures and see how this place was, you will know that it will only take a daring governor and a committed government to do what we have seen here.

“I believe by the time you leave office, Bayelsans would be proud to have supported a pragmatic leader.

And to Bayelsans he advised: “If you continue to support your governor the way you have been doing, you will encourage him to do more. Your support to the government is overwhelming.”

In his remarks, Governor Douye Diri said his commitment to execute projects was to show that the state’s terrain was a blessing rather than a curse.

Diri appreciated his Akwa Ibom counterpart for the solidarity, saying both states have a long-standing relationship.

“We have come a long way as brothers in this same terrain, which some see as a curse. But we like to prove that this terrain is not a curse. Rather it is a blessing to the people and to our region.

“That is why we are seeing in this area what would have been considered an impossibility being made possible for the rest of Nigeria to see. Give us our due allocation so that this place will develop alongside the other parts of Nigeria.” He said.

Speaking earlier, the Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Moses Teibowei, explained that the road and its spur was a 2.1km dual carriageway of 7.3 meters width on either side and 1.3m shoulders on both sides of the driveway.

According to him, the road creates access to the new commissioners’ and legislators’ quarters and would accelerate the development of residential buildings and add to the aesthetic value of the state.

Teibowei further stated that the New Yenagoa City was conceived by the immediate past administration of Senator Seriake Dickson.

