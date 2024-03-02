Eno Celebrates Pastor Adeboye’s Impactful Life At 82

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno, has sent his hearty birthday wishes to the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye on the occasion of his 82nd birthday.

In a birthday message released by his Chief Press Secretary, Ekerete Udoh, Governor Eno thanked God for the gift of good health and the positive impact recorded by Pastor Adeboye.

“On behalf of the Government and people of Akwa Ibom State, I join the Christian faithful and indeed the Body of Christ to celebrate you on the occasion of your birthday.

“We thank God for the life of impact which your life represents and the millions of Christian faithful whom God has used you to bring closer to His Kingdom.

“I thank you for the love you have shown our dear State over the years, and your kind prayers as we work to ARISE and fulfill God’s plans for our people.

“May God continue to enrich you with good health, wisdom and grace, so we may continue to benefit from the fountain of your spiritual knowledge.

“Happy Birthday once again, Daddy G.O!”