Eno Budgets N845.632 billion For 2024 Fiscal Year

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno has proposed a total budgetary outlay of N845.632 billion for the 2024 financial year as against the approved revised provision of N850.000 of 2023 representing a decrease of 0.5% from the 2023 revised budget.

This is made up of Recurrent Expenditure of N352.917 billion and Capital Expenditure of N492.715 billion making it a total of ₦845.632 billion

The 2024 Budget, which is christened “ARISE BUDGET FOR GROWTH AND EXPANSION”, is predicated on an oil benchmark of $73.96 per barrel at a production rate of 1.78 million barrels per day with an estimated exchange rate of ₦700 /US$, in line with the National Budget benchmark projections.

The National GDP has been projected at a 3.76% growth rate with a National inflation rate of 21%.

Presenting the proposed budget before members of the Akwa ibom state House of Assembly at the Assembly Complex Uyo on Tuesday the governor said the total projected Recurrent Revenue for 2024 is estimated at ₦561.000 billion as against the approved revised provision of ₦540.850 billion representing 3.7% increase in revenue projection for the year 2024.

According to him, “The breakdown is as follows: Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) ₦60.000 billion Statutory Revenue ₦55.000 billion Derivation Revenue ₦280.000 billion 13% Derivative Revenue Arrears ₦51,000 billion

Exchange Gain, Augmentation and other ₦60.000 billion Excess Crude ₦10.000 billion, Value Added Tax (VAT) ₦45.000 billion Total ₦561,000 billion

He further highlighted, “For the 2024 Fiscal Year, Recurrent Expenditure which is proposed at ₦352.737 billion is made up of Personnel Cost ₦85.431 billion Overhead Cost ₦141.286 billion Social contribution & Benefit (Pension & Gratuity) ​​ ₦41.500 billion, Grant, Contribution & Subsidies ₦1.500 billion Others ₦83.200 billion Total Recurrent Expenditure ₦352.917 billion”.

On the total Capital Receipts and Expenditure for the year 2024, the governor said it is estimated at N492.715 billion as against the approved revised provision of N455.685 billion for 2023.

” A total projected Capital Receipts shows that N208.083 billion will be transferred from the Consolidated Revenue Fund, while the balance of N284.632 billion is to be realized as follows, opening Balance from 2023 account ₦60.000 billion, Direct Credit Substitute/Receivable Discounting Facility/Internal Loan ₦164.632 billion

External Bank Loan ₦20.000 billion Grants ₦21.000 billion Ecological funds ₦5.000 billion Reimbursement from Federal Govt. on Roads ₦2.000 billion

Other exceptional Income ₦10.000 billion Stabilization Account ₦2.000 billion total ₦492.715 billion” he added. –

Governor Eno who assured members of the House of Assembly that the state Commissioner for Finance will as usual provide additional details on the sectoral allocations tomorrow Wednesday 22nd November, 2023 lists strategies to ensure effective implementation of the 2024 budget to include, ” Partner with foreign investors to invest in the relevant and key sectors of the State economy and undertake robust human capital development.

Others include, “Widen the industrial base of the State through rapid industrialization and investment activities by providing an enabling environment for the private sector to thrive. This is to enhance the availability of goods and services for domestic use as well as for export.

” Achieving at least a 10% increase in IGR by eliminating evasion in payment, wastages and leakages in collection and expenditure and developing tourism potentials.

” Stimulate the Agricultural and Agro-allied industries to boost production of local farmers to ensure food sufficiency for local consumption, exports as well as the provision of raw materials for the industries.

“Expand and maintain infrastructure and services in health delivery at Primary and Secondary levels and to safeguard the State against any further public health emergencies after COVID-19 pandemic.

“Improve service delivery in the Education sector, with emphasis on culturally, morally and technologically based education.

” Continue to empower women and youth through capacity building, empowerment, skill acquisition and elimination of gender discrimination practices.

“Enhance the delivery of qualitative and prompt service by public servants, through effective intra and inter MDAs collaboration by digitizing operations among others.

He appealed for expeditious approval of these estimates from the lawmakers to help galvanize the people to “ARISE and be all that God had intended us to be”.

He further averred, “We assure you of our determination to the faithful implementation of this Budget for the well-being of our people. As, l end this address, l wishes us all good health, divine guidance, protection, joy and happiness. It is well with Akwa Ibom State, Nigeria and all of us”.