Eno Blames Political Detractors For Video Accusing Him Of ‘Sacrificing’ Wife

Akwa Ibom State Governor Umo Eno has downplayed the viral linking him with his wife’s death. In the video, his daughter Jane Edidiong Ufot accused him of using her mother, Patience Oluwakemi Eno, for sacrifice.

Mrs Eno died in September last year over an undisclosed illness. However, the governor blamed “political detractors” for his daughter’s outburst against him.

Speaking on the matter at the weekend, Eno expressed dismay that people could resurrect the video of an incident that occurred last year immediately after his wife’s death to score political gains. He said: “My family is intact and you can see all of them.

“The event you are talking about took place immediately my wife died last year, so why is it surfacing now on the eve of our second anniversary when we are celebrating the milestone we have achieved? “That teaches me that there are detractors around.

“My family is intact, that’s Jane herself there. We are a good family. “The pressure on the kids when they lose a love one, could be traumatic and we must know that. “What I can only appeal to everyone is that they should not bring back the sad memory.

