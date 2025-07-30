Eno Assures TETFUND Of Commitment To Investments In Education

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno, has restated the commitment of his administration to investments in education as it is central to the development blueprint of his administration.

The Governor gave the assurances when the Board of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund), led by its Chairman, Alhaji Bello Masari, paid a courtesy visit on him in the Government House, Uyo.

He said his administration has thus far focused more on primary education, and has built model Primary Schools across the 31 local government areas in the State.

Beyond the structures, he said the government has provided school uniforms, books, shoes, and bags for the pupils to encourage learning.

“We will continue to focus on education as a critical component of the ARISE Agenda. As a State, we are more focused on our primary education, building Model Primary Schools across the 31 local government areas of the State. The primary schools stand as models to be replicated. We have also provided uniforms, books and shoes to encourage learning,” he said.

Announcing that government will soon flag off model secondary schools, the Governor assured that his administration will stop at nothing to ensure quality and qualitative education for Akwa Ibom children.

Governor Eno said the State Executive Council meeting was extended to accommodate the courtesy visit given the strategic importance of the visit, and appreciated TETFUND for its support to tertiary education in the State and the Akwa Ibom State University, AKSU,

in particular.

He also appreciated Senator Udoma Udo Udoma, a former Pro-Chancellor of the State University for his remarkable contributions to the development of the State, describing him as a perfect gentleman with innumerable impacts across the State.

The Governor who appealed for more support in the development of tertiary institutions in the State, assured the board of continuous partnership and assurance of a conducive environment for the hosting of their annual retreat in the State.

He used the opportunity to commiserate with Alhaji Masari, a former Governor of Katsina State, over the death of his close ally and leader, the late President Muhammadu Buhari and prayed for God to grant him rest.

Earlier, Alhaji Masari said they were in the State to commission projects at AKSU, saying they were even more delighted than the recipient institutions to have the projects completed and commissioned.

He commended the Governor for his development strides, the peaceful ambience and hospitality they enjoyed since arrival, saying the Board has agreed to host its annual retreat in the State.

On his part, the Vice Chancellor of AKSU, Prof. Nse U. Essien said the board was in the State to commission very important projects and enumerated the different projects to include the Faculty of Biological Science building; Faculty of Physical Science building; Faculty of Engineering, Phase One, building; Faculty of Management Science building, among others.

Prof. Essien who acknowledged that the University has benefitted immensely from TETFUND, expressed optimism that the team’s visit to the Governor will yield much more dividends to the State.

Other members of the team included Hon. Aboh Uduyok, Arc. Babatunde Olajide, Mr. Abdulmumin Oniyangi, Kalu Okoro, Arc. Ekpenyong Ayi, Amos Anetekhai, Chidozie Nwangwu, officials of AKSU including the Deputy Vice Chancellor (Academic), Prof. Otoabasi Akpan, Deputy Vice Chancellor, (Administration), Prof. Ita-Ewa Oboho, the Registrar & Secretary of Council & Senate, Dr. Ebi G. Eno-Ibanga, the Bursar, Dr. Jacob Eseneyen, the University Librarian, Dr. Nse E. Akwong, and the Head of Campus, Obio Akpa, Prof. Nkanikpo I. Ibok.