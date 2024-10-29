Eno Assures On More Projects As Community Gets 2.9km Road, Compassionate Home

Share

Better days await the people of Urue Offong/Oruko Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom state as Governor Umo Eno assured that the new 2.9km Urueoffong-Utuku-Ibotong road is only a gateway to more roads and other projects in the area.

Speaking at the commissioning exercise on Tuesday, Governor Eno, represented by his Deputy, Senator Akon Eyakenyi said, “This road is only the first road constructed for you by the state government. It is definitely not the last as this administration will construct more roads in this Local Government Area.

“For instance, the road which connects Oruko junction with Eyubiasang Beach and other important roads in this Local Government Area is in the plan of the government.

“So far, the Model Health Centre in Eyulor is nearing completion while the construction of a model school allocated to this Local Government Area will take off soon.

“We had earlier handed over a Compassionate Home to a beneficiary in Eyo-Eyekip and another one will be handed over today.

The Governor assured that the Urueoffong/Oruko Local Government Area is an integral part of his administration’s plans and better days await the area.

The Governor craved for more support from the people and appreciated the Chairman and entire indigenes of the area for their warm reception.

“With the construction of this road, the Local Government headquarters has been opened up for gradual urbanization which will ultimately engulf the entire Local Government Area. It will also boost the economy of this area by facilitating access to markets, thus making life easier for farmers.

“This is in line with our vision for rural development under the ARISE Agenda. If all the infrastructures and amenities that exist in Oron town are provided here, Local Government staff and teachers working in this Local Government Area won’t need to reside in Oron town to travel down daily for work”, the Governor said.

The event was attended by dignitaries, community leaders, stakeholders, Royal fathers and residents.

Chairman of the area, Chief Uno Etim Uno commended the Governor for his compassionate leadership and commitment to keeping his promises, describing the road as a first of its kind since inception in 1991.

Chief Uno thanked the Governor for making this vision a reality and pledged the people’s continuous support through 2031.

The 2.9km road is constructed with 7.3m wide drains and a 20-year lifespan, said commissioner for works, Prof Eno James Ibanga.

The Works Commissioner noted that “the Governor promised that he will construct roads in all Local Government Areas. This is the 2.9km road that passes through three communities, assuring that the road is going to last a minimum of 20 years because of the quality of the work done.

This was collaborated by the Managing Director of the Construction firm, Chief Faysal Harb, who appreciated the community for their support and cooperation throughout the construction of the project.

Delivering her goodwill message on behalf of the women, the wife of the former Deputy Governor, Mrs Atim Okpoyo said she was full of ecstasy over the project and thanked the Governor for the timely delivery and quality of the road.

On his part, Rt. Hon. Chief Esio Oquong Udo who is the pioneer Chairman of the area, while delivering his goodwill message noted that he is the happiest person due to the road project completed by the Governor and assured the Governor of continuous support for his kinsmen.

The paramount ruler of the area who was represented at the event by Chief Effiong Okon Uyeh noted that the administration of Pastor Umo Eno is the best, as it has their daughter Mrs Akon Eyakenyi as his Deputy.

He added that the road is important to him as a person and thanked the Governor for the project and particularly for making sure it’s completed.

Charles Emene who spoke on behalf of the youths noted that the road project has kicked off the urbanization of the Local Government Area “The Governor did two things for the Local Government Area, first he gave us a chairman that is a unifier and now he has made history for bringing a road project to this area, we are benefiting greatly from it.”

He added that the youths have started sensitization for his continuity in office beyond 2027.

The Governor also made a stop at Eyulor village to inaugurate the Compassionate Home that was built, completed and furnished for Mrs Eno Uffi.

Presenting the ARISE business support to the beneficiary, the Governor told her to be a good ambassador of the ARISE Agenda.

Other dignitaries who attended the event include Senator Aloysius Etuk, Prof Peter Esu, Commissioners, and Chairmen of boards and commissions.

