Eno Assures Judiciary Of Continuous Collaboration As Legal Year Begins

In a bid to sustain peace and security in Akwa Ibom State, Governor Umo Eno has pledged his administration’s continuous commitment to a strong working relationship with the judiciary.

The Governor gave the assurance while speaking at a special inter-denominational church service at The Believers Assembly (Evang) Nigeria, to mark the opening of the 2025/2026 legal year.

He commended the State Chief Judge, Justice Ekaete Obot, for the warm and robust collaboration between the Executive and Judicial Arms of government, which, according to him, has been fruitful and productive.

“We have chosen collaboration in place of contention, we have respected and maintained the boundaries between our two Arms as enshrined in the principles of Separation of Powers, and the result has been a seamless relationship that puts the interest of our people at the centre of our engagements.

He acknowledged the efforts of the judiciary to maintain peace and ensure orderliness in the society, and assured that the Executive arm will continue to ensure a conducive environment for everyone to deliver on their responsibilities.

The Governor warned against attempts by any individual or group to stifle the peace in the State, stressing that where there is perceived injustice, parties involved should approach the courts and allow it to address such issues, without engaging in subjudicial acts.

He said the State government has approved the recruitment of one thousand staff to fill vacant positions in the state judiciary, adding, “This is aimed at ensuring that we have more hands to expedite court processes so that those who breached or violated the law are tried speedily and those adjudged innocent released to pursue their legitimate tasks. This will eventually lead to the decongestion of our prisons.

“We have also made provisions for the construction of Evidence Rooms in a number of police stations in Uyo in the 2026 Budget as a way of expediting the conviction of criminals and the discharge of those whose evidence may lead to their exoneration,” he said.

He emphasised that all applicants would go through the State employment portal, saying, “There are no slots and there are no godfathers.

“Everything relating to the recruitment exercise will be done in the most credible and transparent manner, which is what the judiciary is known for.”

He congratulated the judiciary on the opening of a new legal year, saying, “As you mark this New Legal Year, I pray for more spirit of unity, collaboration, and may our State remain an oasis of peace and tranquillity, and may our youths continue to Arise and shun all anti-social and morally repugnant tendencies that may put them in the crosshairs of the law.”

Earlier in his message, the Prelate of Believers Assembly, Prof. Isaiah Isong, stressed the need to enthrone the rule of Law, saying, “May our Judges become known not only for their knowledge of law, but for their fear of God. May our lawyers serve not only as advocates for clients, but also as ministers of truth.

“Let no man in this land be too powerful to be corrected; and no man too poor to be protected. Let human rights be more than words in the constitution,’ he added.

Leading members of the Judiciary on a Thanksgiving, the Chief Judge of the State, Hon. Justice Ekaette Obot, appreciated God for the judiciary, and also commended the State Governor for creating a conducive environment for the smooth operation of the judiciary.

She specifically appreciated the Governor for building a Judiciary village and other welfare packages to judges and other members of the judiciary, and assured of continuous collaboration and partnership for the peace and development of the State.