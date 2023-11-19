Eno Approves Update Of Social Register, Warns Against Discrimination, Ghost Workers.

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno has approved an update of the State’s social register, commencing next week.

Speaking at the Government House monthly prayer service, held at the Latter House Chapel, Government House, Uyo, the Governor noted that the register is only for the vulnerable indigenes of the State, and is to enable the government to reach out to them whenever the need arises.

“For the records, the National Social Register (NSR), is an information system that supports the outreach, intake, registration, and determination of potentially eligible persons to benefit from social programmes.”

He observed that a lot of people in the state were yet to know that such a register exists, and stressed the need for adequate sensitization of citizens on the imperatives of the register.

Governor Eno tasked government functionaries, and community and religious leaders to be up about it, as he revealed the state government’s intention to adopt the register for its intervention programmes.

According to him, “There is a social register. It is active and it’s recognized by the World Bank. We have over a million people from every local government area, ward, and unit. It’s done on a household basis and it’s for the poorest of the poor.

“This week we will be updating that register. All our PAs in the wards will be helping us. We all have work to do, so I ask that we please show some interest. All our Pastors, our fathers come from a place, and how some interest in that social register. It will help us. That is what we want to be using as a state to help our people,” Governor Eno declared.

He appealed to all stakeholders to ensure that the registration is done devoid of political colouration stressing that village heads, community leaders and stakeholders should rather concerned themselves with ensuring that no one who cannot be traced to any household is enlisted under their community slot.

“I like to emphasize that this is not another political jamboree. Let’s make sure that it’s for everyone who belongs to that category, whether they voted for us or not. If we bring those divisions now it won’t help us.

“So the stakeholders, please just check to make sure they don’t put the names and bank accounts of people that are not from your village,” he said.

Speaking further on the criteria for inclusion or delimitation on the social register, he said: “I don’t expect my name or any of your names to be on the social register. Please don’t do it. It is meant for people that we can reach with very little things to support them. Please don’t politicize everything. It is not a PDP register. It is a social register for Akwa Ibomites. So long as that person is from there and you understand that the person is on that cadre, please put their names.

“It is not also for civil servants. We know those ones already,” the Governor added

On the One Project Per Local Government Area initiative, the governor stressed that LGAs that agreed on primary healthcare as their choice project should not alter the existing template by offering an entirely new site for the state government to construct a healthcare facility when there is an existing one in the community.

He appealed to every Akwa Ibomite to protect public facilities in their domain, stressing that it was appalling to have public facilities vandalized where there exist a village head, youth president, and other stakeholders.

Governor Eno used the occasion to invite all Akwa Ibomites to the 2023 Christmas celebrations which, he explained, will allow each local government per day an opportunity to display their cultural heritage, tasking leaders in the state and government functionaries to go home and mobilize on their local government basis.

Earlier in an homily tagged “In the Days of His Power,” with scriptural reference from Psalm 110:3, Senior Pastor of Holy Ghost Tabernacle, Apostle Ben Offiong, said that the proof of God’s word and presence is His power, stressing that it manifests through his people that serve him in spirit and in truth.

Apostle Offiong therefore called on Akwa Ibom people to shun all ungodliness and live by the word of God to manifest God’s power in the State.

The event also featured intercessory prayers for the State, and country.