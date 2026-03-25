Eno Approves ₦2.5bn For Palm Seedlings, Assures On Steady Power Supply

The Akwa Ibom State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno, had approved the sum of ₦2.5 billion for the procurement of over 620,000 palm seedlings for distribution to registered farmers across the 31 Local Government Areas of the State.

Governor Eno, who announced the approval during the March Projects Delivery Meeting held at the Banquet Hall, Government House, noted that this initiative is part of efforts to boost agricultural productivity and economic growth, adding that a formal launch of the programme will be held at a later date.

Worried by the power challenges being experienced in the state, the governor at the meeting outlined ongoing reforms and clear roadmaps for Akwa Ibom State to take ownership of its power market.

He noted that the current power situation is a result of low power generation across the country, and assured that the government is engaging relevant power stakeholders towards improved supply in the State.

Our correspondent also gathered that a total of 55 projects were reviewed during the meeting, with clear timelines and commissioning dates established.

The projects reviewed included; the Governor’s Office Annex, AKWA-GIS House, Ibom International Convention Centre, Ibom International Hotel, Itam Industrial Park, International Market, Ikot Ekpene; Rehabilitation of AKADEP Head Office, Youth Friendly Centres, Arise Palm Resort, One Project Per LGA (Phase 2), Judiciary Village, Chairmen’s Lodge, 350 Bed International Hospital, Tree Crop Revolution, Security and Command Center, AKBC House, Court of Appeal Complex, key airport infrastructure projects, Ibom farms, Arise Shopping City, Agric Equipment Leasing Company, Ibom Hotel and Golf Resort among others.

The meeting also revealed through the state commissioner for works that another batch of 10 roads spanning 58.5 kilometres out of the over 1300 Kilometres of road projects across the State have been completed and are ready for commissioning in May 2026

Present during the meeting include the Deputy Governor, Senator Akon Eyakenyi; the Secretary to the State Government, Prince Enobong Uwah; the Executive Assistant/Chief Delivery Advisor, Aniefiok Johnson; Honourable Commissioners; Delivery Advisors; as well as other key stakeholders.

Stakeholders at the meeting, including representatives of women and youth groups, as well as key leaders such as former Deputy Governor, Obong Nsima Ekere, commended the administration for its high level of financial discipline and prudent management of resources, urging the Governor to sustain the momentum.

The State APC Chairman, Obong Stephen Ntukekpo, also praised the Governor, describing his strides as unprecedented and reflective of purposeful leadership.

Governor Eno, who appreciated all stakeholders for their attendance and valuable contributions, reaffirms the commitment of his administration to continue to deliver on the ARISE Agenda for the benefit of all Akwa Ibom people.