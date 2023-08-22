Eno Appoints Pioneer Provost For State New College of Nursing

The Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Pastor Umo Bassey Eno, has approved the appointment of Mrs Ekaette Akan as the pioneer provost of the Akwa Ibom State College of Nursing Sciences.

The Commissioner for Health, Prof. Augustine Umoh, who made this disclosure today to Journalists in Uyo, revealed that the defunct Ikot Ekpene School of Nursing will serve as the main campus of the new College of Nursing Sciences while other Schools of Nursing in the State will be satellite campuses of the institution.

It would be recalled that the Bill for the establishment of Akwa Ibom State College of Nursing Sciences was passed into Law on 12th August 2021, during the tenure of the former Governor of the State, Mr Udom Emmanuel.

According to the Law establishing the College, National Diploma (ND), Higher National Diploma (HND), and other professional Certificates will be awarded by the College in its different Courses, Nursing, Midwifery, Public Health Nursing, Psychiatric Nursing, among others. The College will also run both full-time and part-time Programmes.

The College, by the Law establishing it, is expected to produce highly skilled, proficient and competent Nursing, Midwifery, and Psychiatric Nursing Practitioners who will provide safe, effective and efficient healthcare for individuals, families, and communities in the State.

Mrs Ekaette Eka Akan, before her new appointment, was the Director of Nursing Services at the State Ministry of Health.