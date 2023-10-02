Eno Appoints 372 Aides To Aid Grassroot Administration

Determined to ensure rural development, Akwa Ibom State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno has appointed 372 personal assistants.

The aides, who were picked from each ward from the 31 Local Government Areas of the state, are in addition to about 30 already existing aides.

According to Prince Enobong Uwah, Secretary to the Akwa Ibom State Government, the appointment takes immediate effect from October 1, 2023, adding that the appointees would be sworn in on Monday, October 2.

In a press release signed by Uwah Saturday in Uyo obtained by our Correspondent, he stated that the appointment was in fulfilment of Governor Eno’s promise of ensuring grassroots involvement in governance.

“In fulfilment of his promise of ensuring grassroots involvement in governance, Governor of Akwa Ibom State, His Excellency Pastor Umo Eno has appointed 372 personal aides to serve in his administration, one from each ward in the state,” he said.

At the inception of his administration, Governor Umo Eno had said he would take governance to the grassroot and urged his Commissioners to always visit and liaise closely with people in their local government areas.