Eno Addresses Citizens’ Concerns Over Distribution Of Palliatives

The Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Pastor Umo Eno, has urged the populace not to worry about being taken advantage of when receiving the palliative intended to lessen the impact of the removal of fuel subsidy.

According to a statement released by Eno in Uyo, the special committee established by the state government will develop strategies to ensure that the goods were distributed to the intended recipients, the most vulnerable locals.

He made this known when he addressed parishioners on Sunday at the Methodist Church of Nigeria’s Eyulor Circuit headquarters in the Diocese of Oyubia in the Urue-Offong/Oruko LGA.

He said that the first installment of the five billion Naira promised by the Federal Government—three thousand bags of rice and two billion naira have been delivered to the state government.

He said, “I don’t want to preempt the committee’s report but what we are thinking is that we should distribute it (palliatives) village by village so that every village will get a share. We’ll adopt that if we don’t have a better idea than that.

“We’ll adopt a method where this palliative will get to the real people that need them. We will tell the Village heads, Youth leaders, and Women leaders to go to local Government Councils and collect their portion.

“Don’t worry about being cheated. We will publish what comes to your village so that whoever is coming to collect what is due to you cannot lie to you. We have decided to be very open about these things because people are suffering.

” The palliatives must not end in Uyo, it must not end in local government headquarters; It must find its way to the villages so that the villagers can benefit no matter how small”

The Governor explained that he decided to worship with the people of Urue Offong /Oruko last Sunday to show them his appreciation for the support they gave him at the poll, stressing that he prefers using the Church as a point of contact.

He promised the Oro nation’s residents that his administration would finish the Nsit Atai-Okobo road project, which was first given more than 17 years ago to help the area’s residents.