Enlist On Stock Exchange To Attract Funds, Reps Tells Telecom Coys

The House of Representatives Committee on Telecommunications on Friday urged private telecom operators to enlist on the stock exchange in order to attract adequate funding.

Chairman of the committee, Hon. Peter Akpatason gave the advice during an interactive session with the Association of Telecommunications Companies of Nigeria (ATCON) at the National Assembly.

In his welcome address, Hon. Peter Akpatason applauded the contributions of telecom service providers in the development of the telecom sector, which contributes about 18% to the nation’s GDP.

He said there was a need for collaboration between government and telecom operators towards ensuring that the telecoms industry is up and doing and serving Nigeria’s interests.

He said: “You mention the need for enabling environment, as it relates to security, infrastructure and legislation, among others. The responsibility is for both the government and you, the investors in the industry.

“You spoke about access to funds, particularly rates that will not hurt investment, a friendly rate that is one thing that government alone can do. But definitely, the government has the responsibility to ensure that organisations that have the power to support businesses don’t prime their funds out of the reach of businesses.

“Because that way, if that happens what it means is that many businesses will no longer be lucrative. And when that happens, Nigerian people will be the ones that will suffer.”

He noted that the closure of businesses would lead to job losses and hamper services, adding that “It is not in our interest to see this situation exit. Definitely, we will do all necessary possible to ensure that these issues are practically addressed”.

In his presentation, ATCON President, Mr Tony Emoekpere expressed concern over issues bothering multiple regulations and taxes, the rising cost of doing business due to myriads of factors such as inflation, currency devaluation and subsidy removal, sustained difficulty in accessing forex at an affordable rate, the rising cost of securing telecoms facilities and field personnel in the face of insecurity, as well as enforcement of old tariffs regime being implemented by ATCON members.

On the issue of high Right of Way charges being imposed by some states of the Federation including Lagos and Federal Capital Territory (FCT), he maintained that “the 70% broadband penetration target of the national broadband plan cannot be achieved with high ROW charges. We advocate for a uniform N145 per meter or a waiver (as some States have done) nationwide including the FCT.”

While responding to a question bothering on the provision of a national emergency line, Chief Executive Officer of Liquid Intelligent Technologies, Mr. Wole Abu disclosed that the 112 has been “in-built into the GSM Code to the tariff, we are not just using it.

“If there was a law today at least you would be able to reduce the issue of lack of intelligence to our security forces. So, that’s something that is already in place. It’s the handover on the other side that is not there, that’s the security services are not using that technology. We have put it already on every network.”

Other Operators, who spoke during the session raised alarm over the indiscriminate sale of NITEL mast/towers as scrapped metals, thereby causing sporadic installation of telecom masts/towers by individual telecom operators.