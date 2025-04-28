Enlightenment, Proactive Actions Will Help Mitigate Climate Change

Share

Climate change refers to long-term changes in the regional and global weather conditions traced to emission of carbon dioxide gas from fossil fuels.

First noticed from the mid to the late 20th century it has deleterious effects with extreme weather conditions, leading to rising sea levels, and disruption to the ecosystem and biodiversity.

Cumulatively, it becomes a threat to food security, human health and the people’s general wellbeing. What is of increasing significance therefore is the need for people to understand what it is all about and the critical role each of us has to play to reduce the emission of greenhouse gases.

With extreme heat conditions causing increasing storms, affecting the rainfall pattern, leading to drought and desertification in some parts of the world and ice melting in the temperate regions people should brace up for the calamitous effects of climate change. One of the negative impacts is reduction in food production worsened by tree felling and deforestation.

This scary scenario has led to increased poverty and displacement of millions of people in different parts of the world. With specific regards to Nigeria, one instance to draw great lessons from on the effects of climate change, especially flooding due to high rainfall and the opening of Lagdo Dam which affected 34 out of the 36 states in 2022.

It would be recalled that over two million people were displaced in the country, amongst who were 526, 215 in Anambra State and 700,000 in the riverine Bayelsa State across 300 communities.

What makes the situation worrisome is the projection made by experts that as many as 4.2 million lives are at risk should there be a repeat scenario of the 2022 disaster in 2025. So, as the rainy season inches closer by the day there is a compelling need for proactive measures to be put firmly in place to save precious lives and valuable property.

To reduce the causative factors that influence climate change, Nigerians have to be enlightened on the immense benefits of reducing the emission of carbon gases, change to renewable energy, and do away with fossil-fuel vehicles.

To reduce the causative factors that influence climate change, Nigerians have to be enlightened on the immense benefits of reducing the emission of carbon gases…

It would be recalled that when Ben Bruce Murray, then a senator, proposed the idea of the introduction of electric vehicles in the country years ago he was shouted down at the floor of the Red Chamber.

But gradually, people are getting to understand the importance of his idea. This is therefore the right time to embrace electric cars, increase knowledge on energy management efficiency right from our homes to our offices.

So, it is good to note that according to the Energy Transition Plan (ETP) launched back in 2022 the date agreed to achieve zero transmission and full change to Electric Vehicles (EV) is 2060 for Nigeria.

But Lagos State has set 2050 to achieve the same. The introduction of the CNG gases by the current administration led by President Bola Tinubu is a step in the right direction.

Furthermore, Nigerians should stop the felling of trees, but keep planting new ones, improve on sanitation by the regular cleaning of gutters and canals, and stop erecting buildings close to the canals.

There should be strict compliance to town planning rules and regulations. There is a lot to learn from the top countries keeping faith with their climate change policies.

These include Denmark, the Netherlands and India. Others also ranked high are Colombia, the EU, and the United Kingdom. But on the flip side of the coin of climate change are countries such as China, Russia and Brazil with high emission of greenhouse gases.

Considering the fact that climate change effects such as flooding and drought have reduced food production the situation has exacerbated unemployment, especially in the agricultural sector.

Similarly, of great concern is that of mass displacement of people worsening the insecurity conundrum in the northern state of Borno.

And on the national level it worsens the food insecurity status of the average Nigerian. The way forward would therefore, encapsulate a deeper understanding of what climate change means, the contributory factors, its effects on the people and the environment.

And each and every one of us has a role to play to mitigate its effects on our quality of life. Beginning with the government, the state governors should be judicious in the expenditure of the ecological funds.

They should not wait for floods to flush out otherwise fertile farmlands and waste human lives before shedding crocodile tears of sympathy.

They should identify gullies, canals and areas needing preventive measures for reconstruction and do so. But the government should not be left alone to do the needful.

Non-governmental Organisations (NGOs) should assist in public enlightenment on climate change right to the grassroots while the private sector should include environmental protection in their social responsibility programmes.

Share