Enlighten Constituents About Our Responsibilities, Limitations, NASS Urges Media

Enugu State Governor Peter Mbah received the support of the Nkanu East Local Government Area in his re-election bid in 2027. The council gave him the assurances in Amagunze during the grand finale of a statewide sensitisation programme on the continuous voter registration organised by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Enugu Chairman Martin Chukwunwike said the sensitisation was to ensure that no eligible voter is lost to sustain the good work the governor was doing in the state. Chukwunwike, represented by Deputy Chairman Steve Oruruo, said: “We have seen the quality of governance in Enugu State that needs to be shielded by the masses.

“This particular governor has bridged the gap between government and the governed. “The masses now have faith in what their governor is doing.

“We have seen lots of developmental strides to the extent that beyond party affiliation, the Presidency has recognised the fact that Enugu is delivering. “The Presidency has given the governor two awards.

Enugu was recently awarded N100 million as the cleanest state in the federation.” Former Deputy Governor Sunday Onyebuchi described Mbah’s reelection as “a done deal” and urged all stakeholders to go to their villages to ensure that all the eligible voters who did not register in the last exercise were duly registered.