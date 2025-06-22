ENL Prevents Loss Of Lives, Curtails Smoke Emission From Ship

Share

The management of ENL Consortium, operators of one of Nigeria’s busiest cargo terminals at the Lagos Port Complex, Apapa, has clarified that no lives were lost and no property was damaged following the emission of smoke from one of the hatches of a vessel at its terminal on Saturday.

The company debunked reports claiming that a cargo ship caught fire at its facility, describing such accounts as exaggerated and misleading.

In a statement issued by the terminal operator, ENL explained that there was no fire incident on the ship, but rather a controlled smoke emission which was swiftly contained.

“There was absolutely no naked fire on the ship. The smoke was quickly traced, and our emergency response team acted immediately in line with established safety protocols. The situation was promptly brought under control,” the company stated.

ENL assured stakeholders that operations at its terminal remain safe, stable, and fully operational. It reaffirmed its commitment to safety, operational excellence, and emergency preparedness, noting that the swift and professional handling of the incident reflects the company’s strong safety culture and effective response systems.

The terminal operator also expressed concern over inaccurate and sensationalized media reports and urged journalists and the public to seek verified information and avoid spreading misinformation.

ENL Consortium remains one of Nigeria’s leading port terminal operators, handling thousands of tonnes of cargo annually. It reiterated its dedication to protecting both personnel and cargo through strict adherence to international safety standards.

Share