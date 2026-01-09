WelcometoNigeria Project has unveiled EnjoyNigeria Expo and Festival (ENEXFEST) 2026 scheduled to hold between February 13 and 15, 2026, at The Art and Culture Pavilion, Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

Theme is: Creativity – The Path to Wealth Creation, Employment Generation, Poverty Alleviation, and Sustainable Development. WelcometoNigeria Project, which debuted with Welcome2Nigeria Expo 2025 last year, is according to its National Co- ordination, Isa Yusuf Sago, extending its tentacles across the cultural tourism and creative industries.

The new project, he said is part of the organisation’s efforts at ensuring sustainable development and growth of the Nigerian tourism.

He noted that the expo is designed as a veritable platform where creatives, culture and commerce converge, with focus on celebrating Nigeria’s rich arts, culture, tourism, entertainment, fashion, film, crafts and food – all in one unforgettable festival.

‘‘ENEXFEST 2026 (EnjoyNigeria Expo and Festival) is a national multi-sectoral celebration of creativity, commerce, culture, and enterprise scheduled for February 2026 in Abuja, Nigeria.

It’s designed to showcase Nigeria’s rich creative industries, entrepreneurial talent, and tourism potential, drawing participants from across all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory,’’ disclosed Sago.

According to him; ‘‘The festival aims to strengthen Nigeria’s non-oil economy by promoting MSMEs (Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises), creative entrepreneurs, cultural brands, and “Made-in-Nigeria” products.

‘‘It also seeks to position Nigeria as a hub for trade, tourism, and creative talents, with national and global market linkages.’’

Some of the key components of the three- day festival include; Exhibition and Market Fair: A dynamic marketplace where MSMEs and creative entrepreneurs showcase products (e.g., food, fashion, beauty, arts) and services while engaging buyers and investors; Business Forum:

Strategic dialogues and networking opportunities connecting government leaders, business professionals, investors, and creative industry stakeholders; Capacity-Building Workshops:

Pre-event training and mentorship sessions to equip participants with essential business and management skills; Cultural and Creative Festivals:

Show- cases such as: Experience Nigeria, Images of Nigeria, Colours of Nigeria, and Tastes of Nigeria, as well as Sounds of Nigeria – highlighting performing arts, food, fashion, music, storytelling, and cultural heritage.

On the expected impact and opportunities that it offers the sector and the opera- tors and participants, Sago said; ‘‘ENEXFEST 2026 offers networking, market exposure, investment linkages, and brand visibility for creative businesses and entrepreneurs.

It also supports tourism promotion and inclusive economic development through culture and enterprise. ‘‘In essence, ENEXFEST is more than a festival—it’s a flagship platform for creative economy growth, business empowerment, and national cultural celebration.’’

The expo which enjoys the support and endorsement of relevant government Ministries, Departments and Agencies and stakeholders in the private sector, is expected to attract participants and product vendors from across the value chain of tourism, culture, creative industries and commerce business and spectrums.