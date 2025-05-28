Enioluwa Breaks Silence On Priscilla Ojo’s Pregnancy Speculation

New Telegraph recalls that Priscilla Ojo has been in the headlines recently amid pregnancy speculation stemming from a viral video that appears to show a baby bump.

However, in a recent interview, Enioluwa was quizzed about the validity of Priscilla Ojo’s pregnancy speculation.

READ ALSO:

Enioluwa, who looked surprised by the question, dismissed the rumors, stating he’d never heard about Priscilla’s alleged pregnancy before.

According to him, if Priscilla were pregnant, he would be aware.

He added; “Everybody wants them to have children. I’m sure when it’s the right time to have children they will have children”,

Watch video below:

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DKKv94GscsD/?igsh=MXBqcGE3Y3JrNG1nMw==