May 28, 2025
Enioluwa Breaks Silence On Priscilla Ojo’s Pregnancy Speculation

Popular influencer and Priscilla Ojo’s best friend, Enioluwa, has finally broken his silence on the swirling pregnancy speculation.

New Telegraph recalls that Priscilla Ojo has been in the headlines recently amid pregnancy speculation stemming from a viral video that appears to show a baby bump.

However, in a recent interview, Enioluwa was quizzed about the validity of Priscilla Ojo’s pregnancy speculation.

Enioluwa, who looked surprised by the question, dismissed the rumors, stating he’d never heard about Priscilla’s alleged pregnancy before.

According to him, if Priscilla were pregnant, he would be aware.

He added; “Everybody wants them to have children. I’m sure when it’s the right time to have children they will have children”,

Watch video below:

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DKKv94GscsD/?igsh=MXBqcGE3Y3JrNG1nMw==

