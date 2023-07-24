New Telegraph

Eniola Badmus Vows To Sue Lady Who Alleged Her Of Pimping Ladies (Video)

Following the arrest of the lady who alleged Nollywood actress, Eniola Badmus of pimping young girls for big men, the actress has vowed to her to court for attempting to defame her.

New Telegraph had last week reported that a lady identified as Ego Blessing Okoye accused the movie star of pimping young girls to older men for money.
In a new development, Ego who boldly laid the allegations against the screen diva has been finally arrested, following the investigation, she, however, confessed to being broke and made to lie against the actress.

With videos making rounds on the internet, the actress could be seen confronting Ego for what she had said, stating that the matter is beyond being salvaged with sorry and she must appear in court to answer for her words.

The 40-year-old comic actress also informed her that she must provide the so-called friend who had promised to give Ego N200K to lie.

See the video below…

 

