Eniola Badmus Tears Up, Prays For Blessing Of Children

Share

Nollywood actress and Special Adviser to the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hn. Tajudeen Abbas, Eniola Badmus has captured hearts with her candid plea for prayers as she continues to wait upon the Lord for the blessing of children.

The celebrated actress shared her heartfelt longing during a Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) event titled Feed the Needy on Thursday, January 2, 2025, in Oshodi, Lagos.

The outreach programme, organized in partnership with Seyi Tinubu, was held at Temidire Primary School in the Shogunle area of Lagos State attracting a significant number of beneficiaries.

READ ALSO:

The initiative aimed to support underserved communities by providing essential aid, but during her emotional address, Eniola Badmus broke into tears, expressing her deep yearning for motherhood.

“Please continue to pray for me, always mention me, Eniola Badmus, in your prayers. I’m waiting upon the Lord for kids,” she passionately appealed to the audience.

She further thanked her supporters, saying “With your prayers and God by my side, I will continue to work with you to achieve a brighter and more prosperous tomorrow for many of our people.”

In addition to her heartfelt plea, Eniola Badmus paid tribute to her late father, Alhaji Badmus, who passed away seven years ago.

She called for a one-minute prayer in his honour, adding a personal and reflective note to the impactful event.

The Feed the Needy program highlighted Eniola Badmus’s commitment to giving back to society, a value she has consistently upheld throughout her career.

Share

Please follow and like us: