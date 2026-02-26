Eniola Badmus Reacts To Private Pimp Allegations

Nollywood actress and Special Assistant to the Speaker of the House of Representatives on Social Events and Public Hearings, Eniola Badmus, has debunked allegations that she serves as a “Private pimp,” putting young women in touch with politicians, film executives, and directors.

Debunking the purported allegation, the ace actress, known for her role in “Omo Ghetto”, described the claims as untrue and attention-seeking, threatening those perpetrating the rumours that authorities would step in.

“This is the attention you’ve been craving for, so let’s get into it…. This is a false accusation, and authorities will step in. Let it be known that we do not forgive in this zone,” she wrote.

Following her response, the user behind the post, identified as Femzy, issued an apology, admitting the claims were baseless and made without evidence.

“I sincerely apologise to Ms Eniola Badmus, her family, friends, fans, and everyone affected by my recent tweet.

“The post accusing her of exploitation, linking young girls to movie and political figures, and pimping was wrong, irresponsible, and made without evidence.

“I deeply regret spreading such damaging and false information”, he wrote.