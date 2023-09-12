Eniola Badmus Praises Tinubu As UAE Lift Visa Ban

Nollywood actress, Eniola Badmus has hailed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for removing the prohibition placed on Nigerians by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) travelling to Dubai.
New Telegraph had earlier reported that the UAE government on Monday announced the end of its lengthy prohibition on granting Nigerians visas.
This, however, Followed the discussion between President Tinubu and the President of UAE, Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.
Reacting to the development, Eniola Badmus who is a strong supporter of Tinubu’s administration expressed her happiness after hearing the good news on her Instagram page.
She went further to note that, this is the best news of the year and disclosed that she has already begun making travel plans to Dubai.
“Best news of the Year. Dubai on my mind. Thank you, Daddy. Thank you, my President”.