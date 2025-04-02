Eniola Badmus Opens Up On Missing Her Old Body

Share

Nollywood actress and Special Adviser to the Speaker of the House of Representatives on Social Events and Public Hearing, Eniola Badmus has taken to her social media page to revealed how she misses her old chubby body.

New Telegraph recalls that Eniola Badmus underwent weight loss surgery to get slimmer sometimes in 2023.

According to her, she underwent gastric bypass surgery to reduce her intake of food.

In a post via her Instagram page on Tuesday, Eniola Badmus said she misses her old body because she is still trying to get used to her new body, saying her old body was soft and full.

She wrote; “There are days when I miss my old body the fullness, the softness, the way I took up space without hesitation.

“I miss how familiar it felt, how I knew its curves like the back of my hand, how certain outfits hugged me just right. There was comfort in that body, a sense of identity I never had to question.

“But then, I look at my new body, and I see growth not just physically, but emotionally. This body has carried me through change, through challenges, through moments of doubt and discovery. “It moves differently, it feels different, but it is still mine. And just as I learned to love my body before, I am learning to love this one now. “Missing who I was doesn’t take away from appreciating who I am becoming. Both versions of me deserve love, respect, and kindness. “And in this journey of transformation, I remind myself that no matter the size, my worth remains unchanged.”

