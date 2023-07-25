Eniola Badmus Lauds Tinubu On Subsidy, Says Nigerians Buy The Cheapest Fuel In The World

Nollywood actress and strong supporter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) led government, Eniola Badmus on Tuesday claimed that Nigerians buy the cheapest fuel in the world.

The 42year-old actress who was known for his keen support for Asiwaju Bola Tinubu in the build up to the 2023 general election made this known in a statement via her Instagram live interview.

Speaking with renowned On-Air personality, Daddy Freeze, Eniola Badmus disclosed that she threw her support behind President Tinubu because he’s a philanthropist, a cheerful giver and always wants to lend a helping hand others.

Speaking further, she addressed the issue on hike in price of fuel, stating that people are blaming Tinubu for the prices of fuel because they don’t understand what subsidy means.

She, however, emphasized that Nigeria buys the cheapest fuel in the world.