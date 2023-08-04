Eniola Badmus Cries Out Over Defamatory Comments, Says Celebrities Are Human Too

Nollywood actress, Eniola Badmus has taken to her social media page to lament on the constant defamatory statements issued about her in recent times.

Expressing her frustration, the famous Yoruba comic act claimed she suffered the “height of body shaming” when she was plus-size, and now that she is on her fitness journey, negative comments are still being hurled at her because of her political choice.

New Telegraph recalls that a certain Tiktoker, Okoye Blessing Nwakego, also known as Ego, was recently sentenced to three years imprisonment by a Federal High Court in Lagos for accusing the actress of connecting ladies to top politicians for prostitution.

Following the court judgement, the thespian took to her verified Twitter handle to address another derogatory comment about her on Friday, August 4, reminding Nigerians that celebrities are also humans.

She said, “You have no single fact/evidence but will sit behind your phones and make a smooth video defaming my personality. Why? When I was a plus size, it was the height of body shaming, now on my fitness journey, same negative comments when I made my political choice, same negatives.

“Guys, let people live their lives and respect them for it. Some of us have muscle to keep it going, how about those that can’t and silently struggle with depression and low self-esteem?

“Celebrities are human too, we have blood running through our veins like you. No one judges your choice or approach to life in your corner, so why judge me on personal and human actions?”